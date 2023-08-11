How Numbers Shaped Robin Williams' Life

On the anniversary of his passing, Numerologist Glynis McCants, The Numbers Lady, shares how numbers shaped his life and the impact he had on ours.
By Glynis McCants — Written on Aug 11, 2023
Robin Williams was loved by millions, and his fans still cannot get over the fact that he is really gone. Robin passed away on August 11th, 2014. It is hard to believe it has already been 9 Years.
In honor of Robin Williams, I wanted to explore who he was by analyzing his Numerology Blueprint.
Before sharing my Numerology insights about Robin Williams’ life, let me briefly explain what Numerology is, and how it works.
Numerology is a science of Numbers, and is over 2500 years old. Pythagoras was the creator of the system. It is based on the belief that everything in the Universe has a Vibration, and is especially true when it comes to people.
When I use this system, I get three Numbers from the name and three Numbers from the Birth Date. These six numbers give me the Numerology blueprint of who a person is.
Note: The words Vibration, Number, and Energy are interchangeable.
Numerology Blueprint for Robin Williams
Birth Certificate Name: Robin McLaurin Willams:
Destiny Number: 4
Name: Robin Williams
Birthdate: 7/21/1951
Numerology Blueprint: 7 5 3 3 8* / 1 Attitude
Life Path Number: 8
On Monday, August 11th, 2014, when it was announced that Robin Williams had died, it felt like a kick to the stomach. It was shocking that this man who had always displayed such a strong life force, with his brilliant comedic ability and Oscar winning talent, was no longer with us. When it was revealed that he had taken his life, I immediately researched his birth numbers to gain more insights about him.
At the beginning of my research, I did notice a Numerology pattern worth pointing out.
Robin Williams was an 8 Life Path, and in 2014, he was in a Personal Year of 8, and he took his life in the month of 8. The negative side of the 8 Vibration can promote feelings of unhappiness and disillusionment. Since he was battling depression in his life, it must have really intensified with all that 8 energy.
So instead of Robin reaching out for the help he desperately needed during this time, he decided he was done.
Robin Williams' Numbers
Robin was born on July 21st — the 21 breaks down to a 3 Vibration (21=2+1=3), and the day a person is born is how they appear to others.
The 3s are known for their eyes, smile and voice. They need to communicate and express who they are. They are also “the natural comedian,” so it is not surprising that he was so funny! He also had a 3 Power Name Number, so that would make the characteristics of the 3 doubly true for him.
He was an 8 Life Path, and since the 3 and the 8 are a challenge to each other in Numerology, this does create an inner conflict. With that inner conflict, what you see is not always what you get. It does make it difficult to really know this person.
Jamie Masada, the founder of The Laugh Factory, was quoted as saying, "He was always in character. I knew him 35 years, and I never knew him."
When I read his statement, it made perfect sense to me.
Robin also had the 7 and 5 in his chart.
The negative side of these two Vibrations can lead to escaping through drugs or alcohol. Robin had revealed in many interviews that he had battled cocaine addiction in the 70s and 80s, and also with depression and alcoholism throughout his life. As recently as the June before his death, he had checked himself into rehab to focus on his sobriety, so he was clearly struggling.
Four days after his death, on August 15th, his wife Susan announced to the press that Robin was in the beginning stages of Lewy Body Dementia. She said he had not been ready to announce it to the public, and that was why it was kept private. You can bet this played a huge role in his depression as well.
Robin had a 1 Attitude, which promotes doing whatever it takes to be the very best at what you do. There is no question he was incredibly successful — becoming a household name since his hit TV show "Mork and Mindy," which he did in the late 70s, early 80s.
He was a 26/8 Life Path, and the sensitivity of the 2 Vibration is obvious in all of his work. When you consider his comedy routines, and the things he said when he was speaking freely on the talk show couch, he was never mean spirited. He never put anyone down to get a laugh, when so many comedians do.
This sweetness, which was so much a part of the man, explains why his death had affected us all so deeply.
Even people out there that did not like his brand of comedy were hit hard by the announcement of his death.
Robin was a 26/8 Life Path, and the 6 Energy from his 8 Life Path promotes the joy of being a parent. This was reflected in the love and pride he took in his children. Just two weeks before his death, he had posted an old photo of himself on Instagram holding his daughter Zelda in his arms, and his love for her in the photo was palpable. When asked in interviews what mattered most to him, he always said his family.
When you add the Life Path Number 8 and the Destiny Number 4 together and reduce them to one digit, it becomes the number 3. That number is the Maturity Number, which tends to kick in when a person enters their forties.
Well, since he also had a double 3 in his Numerology Blueprint, we already knew he was funny and had a strong need to express himself. However, the three movies that he did in his early forties that kicked his career to a whole new level were Mrs Doubtfire, Aladdin, and The Birdcage. These movies are great examples that although we have lost Robin Williams physically, the gift he gave us with his tremendous talent will live on.
My two favorite movies of his were Good Will Hunting and The Dead Poet's Society. If you have not seen these two movies, I strongly recommend them.
When someone passes away like this, it is those of us left behind that must learn from it.
I think the message from Robin's death is that if you are in deep emotional pain, don't pretend you are okay. You do not always have to be "on" in life to make other people happy while you are suffering. It is okay to just stop what you are doing and get the help that you really need.
The Memory of Robin Williams will continue to live on because he provided us with so much wonderful entertainment, joy, and kindness. May he rest in peace.
If you or someone you know is dealing with depression, call SAMHSA's National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) for free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information.
Numerologist Glynis McCants has been studying Numerology for over 21 years. Her unique method is based on the Pythagoras Number system, which is more than 2,500 years old. She has evaluated over 45,000 Personal Numerology Charts, and is the author of the best-selling book, Glynis Has Your Number, which has been translated in over fifteen different languages throughout the world. She also wrote the best-selling book, Love By The Numbers.