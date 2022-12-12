Selena Gomez Comments On Video Explaining Why She Was 'Always Skinny' While Dating Justin Bieber

A viral video that was hoping to explain why Selena Gomez looked different while dating ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber compared to how she appears now has been getting a lot of attention.

The video was a compilation of images of now-30-year-old Gomez as a younger woman during her on-off relationship with the "Lonely" singer.

And it seems even Gomez herself saw the video.

Selena Gomez reacted to a video about why she was 'skinny' while dating Justin Bieber.

The video begins with text that reads: “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin.”

The TikTok shows a series of images of Gomez leaving the gym and appearing thinner than she may look now.

Under the TikTok video posted by “@donttellmymomma.fr” on November 29, 2022, Gomez commented with a frowny face emoji nearly two weeks later on December 11.

At the end of the video, there’s a screenshot of an Instagram post from years ago (undated).

The post shows a comment from one of Gomez's fan accounts that claims “Justin Bieber really messed up” before they expressed their support for the “Only Murders In The Building” actress.

Gomez replied to this comment all those years ago, saying “no love. He’s rather models. I’m just too normal,” much to the shock of the fan.

Many people in the replies to Gomez’s tweet were confused about what her comment could mean.

Was she commenting on the fact that Bieber’s preference made her feel insecure about her body?

Or maybe, she’s making the commentary that she’s sad people are still online posting about “Jelena” now that they’ve been broken up for more than 4 years.

Gomez never elaborated on what her comment meant, but the video has now received over 4.1 million views with the replies to her comment reaching over 3200.

People flooded her replies with arguments about taking the comment down, why she made the comment in the first place, and even slamming some Baldwin fans that were sending hate her way.

Selena Gomez has talked about her fluctuating weight gain over the years.

In June 2021, Gomez did a video with Vogue for the “Life in Looks” series, where she breaks down 15 of her past looks dating all the way back to 2007.

When faced with the photo of her 2015 Met Gala dress, she admitted to her struggles with her confidence.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn't feel good about my body," she said. "So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body."

She said she remembers thinking that “I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I'm not.”

A year later, in April 2022, she took to her TikTok Story to talk about how people commented on her weight all the time.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b--ch about it anyway,” she said. “‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ Meh meh meh meh.”

“I am perfect the way I am,” she ended.

Gomez is unapologetic about the way she looks, so it’s a mystery why she would comment on the post with a frown, and until she gives her fans an explanation, it will remain that a mystery.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.