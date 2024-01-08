Relationship Expert Explains Why Kylie Jenner Likely Said 'No' To Selena Gomez Taking A Picture With Timothee Chalamet

With distasteful "Barbie" jokes, uncomfortable "Saltburn" references, and, frankly, overused jabs at Taylor Swift, this year’s Golden Globes show was nothing short of eventful.

Besides the discourse prompted by host Jo Koy’s controversial “jokes,” the awards show hosted a great deal of other celebrity drama and it sparked speculation across two unlikely fan bases.

Golden Globes viewers speculate that Kylie Jenner just opened up new drama with Selena Gomez.

An unlikely, yet beloved, new romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has made constant headlines after their relationship debuted back in September and fans have been craving an exclusive look into their budding romance.

When Jenner was shown accompanying Chalamet to the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, fans were ready to finally catch a glimpse of the secretive couple. It was exactly what they’d hoped for. The couple, matched in their all-black outfits, were caught lovingly interacting on camera, and allegedly exchanged some “I love yous.”

However, that was far from what all fans were gifted, especially after cameras caught a glimpse of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez allegedly talking about Chalamet just a few tables over.

Kylie Jenner allegedly told Selena Gomez ‘no’ after she asked for a photo with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Golden Globes’ camera crew wasted no time in giving viewers exactly what they wanted. Switching between the lovebirds and nominee Taylor Swift for the majority of the night, they actually ended up with a scene that stirred more discourse than any unremarkable “roast.”

The now-viral video showed Swift, Gomez and friend Keleigh Sperry chatting at a table. Gomez leaned over having a conversation with the pair. Shocked expressions, dramatic champagne sips, and whispers from the table illuminated a scene that fans couldn't help but pick apart.

Of course, when drama strikes, amateur lip readers are ready. According to Cosmopolitan, the video circulating of Swift, Gomez and Sperry was allegedly about an interaction with Jenner and Chalamet. “I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” lip readers claimed Gomez whispered after returning from an interaction with Chalamet and Jenner.

Fans speculated Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Hailey Bieber to be the root cause of the Golden Globes interaction.

Although Chalamet and Gomez were rumored to be friends after working together on the 2020 film “A Rainy Day In New York,” nobody has seen them publicly interact since the infamous October 2020 Instagram Live they did together. Despite the lack of public interaction, fans didn't find it hard to believe that Gomez would speak with her old co-worker and friend especially after she’d been seen taking photos with many different Golden Globes’ attendees.

Many people speculated about the alleged interaction, wondering if it was awkward given Gomez’s tumultuous past with Chalamet’s new lover.

An alleged “love triangle” between singer Justin Bieber, model Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber), and Gomez has ignited controversy over and over again despite Bieber and Gomez’s final relationship split more than five years ago. Back in February, Jenner was inserted into the mix after being accused of “scheming” to keep the couple apart for the benefit of her friend, Bieber.

That was far from the end of their drama. The following month in March, Jenner, Gomez, and Bieber’s infamous entanglement made headlines again. This time, over “bullying” accusations between Jenner and Gomez.

With the history of their drama and the sensitivity of their roles in each other’s love lives, fans argued that Jenner likely refused the photo to avoid any further commentary on her relationship.

Relationship expert Eli Rallo suggested a simpler explanation for Kylie Jenner’s Golden Globes drama.

Relationship expert and author Eli Rallo shared a hilarious rendition of the Golden Globes’ drama saying that there was another explanation for the alleged photo refusal from Jenner.

“Let’s say you and your man go out to a party … this girl comes up who did an internship with your man a few years ago,” Rallo dished. “For some context, you and this girl don’t know each other well, but your friend groups do not get along.”

If she were to ask “your man” for a photo, Rallo said there were two hypothetical options: The first one was to take the photo and while you were “seething inside,” you'd wait to confront your boyfriend. The second option was to simply say no, “Sorry you can’t take a photo with him … that’s my man. As the CEO of the ‘Crazy [Expletive] Club,’ that’s what I would say.”

Despite in-depth investigations and speculative claims about the drama, many insiders suggested the Golden Globes interaction was completely fictional.

A recent People article claimed Gomez’ sources said she “never even saw or spoke to [Jenner and Chalamet]” and that the drama-filled conversation with Swift “was absolutely not referencing anything about [the couple].”

Regardless of the truth, rumors will likely continue to swirl because everyone loves the drama.

We, however, can take a different road and choose to be happy for everyone involved. Happy for Chalamet and Jenner and their budding love, and happy for Gomez and Swift both seemingly enjoying their success and friendship.

