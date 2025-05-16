It seems world-famous pop singer Justin Bieber might be in some financial hot water. According to documents obtained by TMZ, an independent audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), over a period of six months, found that the "Baby" singer allegedly owes his ex-manager, Scooter Braun, millions from his 2022 canceled Justice Tour.

Back in June 2024, Braun announced his official retirement from music management, but he and Bieber reportedly parted ways long before that. At the time, rumors had been circulating that the two were feuding, especially after a representative of Bieber told People, "Scooter Braun and SB Projects are not involved in Justin's current business or management and will not be involved moving forward." Now it seems, their relationship may have soured due to the pop singer owing Braun some serious cash.

Justin Bieber owes former manager Scooter Braun millions amid rumors that he's going 'broke.'

According to TMZ, Bieber owes Braun more than $8,806,000, but during the last few months, there have been rumblings that Bieber might be having some financial troubles. In October 2024, TMZ reported that Bieber, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million and previously sold his music catalogue for $200 million in 2022, was considering suing his former financial managers for mishandling his $300 million fortune.

However, a source told Page Six that Bieber's spending habits were to blame for the drastic decrease in his net worth, calling them "out of control." The source claimed that Bieber was spending "eye-watering amounts per month. At one point, he couldn’t even get a credit card," before adding that Bieber's close circle around him "do not have his best interests at heart."

The Hollywood Reporter even alleged in April 2024 that those in Bieber's inner circle feared they were watching him "disintegrate." Several sources reportedly claimed that the pop singer's $20 million debt was due to his canceled 2022 Justice Tour. But it seems many of Bieber's close friends believe that he may not be spending his money in the best way.

5 things Justin Bieber has spent his money on:

1. Houses

At 18, Bieber bought his first million-dollar house in Calabasas, California, for $6.5 million, which he later sold to Khloé Kardashian for $7.2 million in 2014. Bieber then rented a series of million-dollar condos and houses in Beverly Hills before spending $132,000 a month for a mansion in London.

In 2018, Bieber was back in Los Angeles, renting a $9.6 million mansion in West Hollywood for $55,000 a month. However, he would later spend $5 million on a house in Ontario, Canada. After marrying Hailey, the couple purchased an $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. They ended up selling that house two years later for just under $8 million and eventually upgraded to a $25 million mansion elsewhere in Los Angeles.

2. Cars

According to The Richest, as of 2021, Bieber owns a dozen cars worth over $4 million in total. Some of his priciest cars include a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mercedes-Maybach S600. The Aventador alone cost him $421,350 when he bought it, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The outlet noted he had it painted a custom turquoise color, which must have cost a pretty penny, and then proceeded to spray paint "cash only on the driver's side door in black paint, which they noted likely hurt its potential resale value.

3. His clothing brand

In January 2019, Bieber launched his fashion brand, Drew House, with his former stylist, Ryan Good. A streetwear brand that his fans absolutely loved, Bieber most likely put a good amount of money into creating the clothing and accessories, which featured the iconic smiley face logo.

However, in April, Bieber announced that he had severed ties with Drew House in a since-deleted post to his Instagram Stories. In the post, according to PEOPLE, Bieber wrote over a screenshot of the Drew House official Instagram page with a message to his fans urging them to no longer support it.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."

4. Tattoos

There's nothing cheap about getting tattoos, and considering Bieber has over 60 tattoos all over his body, it's safe to assume that he dropped a pretty penny on the designs. He revealed in 2018 that it all took over 100 hours to complete all of the ink on his body, mostly covering his chest and arms.

5. Dinners and private jets

A source told Page Six earlier this month that Bieber was "flying in all his friends on private jets to his birthday party, putting it all over Instagram." They continued, alleging that Bieber would "spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn’t worked in a really long time."

Although we know the Bieber's hosted the exclusive party boasting a guest list that included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Tate McRae, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Justine Skye, Alix Earle, and Yeat, the cost of the affair is unknown. People did note, however, that reservations for Nobu, which catered the event, were set at $350 per person for regular festival attendees.

