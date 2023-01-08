How One Of Taylor Swift's Cats Allegedly Accumulated A Net Worth Of $97 Million

Taylor Swift is famous for many things– her unique songwriting, her record-breaking stadium tours, and her well-documented love of her three pet cats, Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button, and Olivia Benson.

Now, the Midnights singer is making the news because of her cat, Olivia Benson.

Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia Benson, is allegedly worth $97 million.

According to a report from All About Cats, Taylor Swift’s feline friend Olivia Benson is ranked as the 3rd richest pet in the world.

The Scottish Fold, named for Mariska Hargitay’s Law and Order: SVU character, has a net worth of $97 million.

Olivia Benson's 33-year-old pop star owner is worth $400 million.

Swift’s two other cats, Meredith and Benjamin, did not make it onto the list of Richest Pets.

The All About Cats report analyzed the Instagram accounts of famous pets, tracking who has the most followers, likes, and engagement rates, and went on to rate the top 50 most influential pets.

The report also took earnings from the pets’ side projects into account.

Olivia Benson, who is Taylor Swift’s prized pet, has earned her fortune by moving beyond the realm of Instagram influencing.

She is a regular feature on Swift's Instagram account. Grid photos featuring Olivia Benson have garnered Swift 2 million likes a post.

Yet the cat has made her money through various appearances with the world-famous singer.

Not only has Swift’s cat made cameos in ads for Diet Coke, DirectTV, AT&T, and Neds Sneakers alongside Swift, she’s appeared in several of Swift’s music videos, including “Me!” and “Blank Space.”

Olivia Benson even appeared in an intermission video for Swift’s 1989 World Tour in 2015, alongside Swift’s first cat and Olivia’s older sister, Meredith, who is also a Scottish Fold.

Meredith is named after the Grey’s Anatomy character Meredith Grey.

Swift has owned Meredith since 2011 and got Olivia Benson in 2014.

Benjamin is Swift’s third cat, who she acquired in 2019. He’s Ragdoll, named for the 2008 movie character Benjamin Button, played by Brad Pitt.

Swift’s furry friend Benjamin also appeared in the music video for the song “Me!” with Olivia Benson.

Ranking above Olivia Benson in the 2nd spot for the richest pet is Nala_cat, owned by Shannon Ellis and Pookie Methachittiphan. The Insta-famous feline is worth $100 million.

Topping the list of richest pets is the German Shepherd Gunther IV, who’s owned by The Gunther Corporation. The canine is worth $500 million, in inherited and invested money.

Swift’s cat did outrank both the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, and Oprah’s five dogs.

Swift utilizes her cats as part of her own social media presence, using photos and videos of her pets to announce new music, as she did for a Christmas song she released in 2019.

With a pet worth as much as Olivia Benson, Swift won’t be lacking in funds anytime soon.

