Post Malone Just Hard-Launched His New Girlfriend After Breaking Up With Former Fiancée & The Mother Of His Child

While Post Malone is one of the biggest names in the music industry, he has managed to, mostly, keep his love life out of the public eye. Even in his previous relationship, in which he was engaged and became a father, he kept things close to the vest.

Now, however, things seem to be changing. Post appears to have a new woman in his life, and he has had no problem being seen in some very public places with her. Fans are clamoring to learn more details about the mystery woman.

Advertisement

Who is Post Malone’s new girlfriend?

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, appears to be dating a fashion design student named Christy Lee. A fan named Gabby captured the pair holding hands in a TikTok video she posted that was filmed at an Idaho bar in early March.

According to The Sun, Lee is 20 years old, which is nine years younger than Post. TMZ was able to access Lee’s LinkedIn page, where they learned she is currently a student at Parsons School of Design in New York City. The outlet also reported that Lee began an internship with celebrity stylist Kristina Askerova sometime last year.

Advertisement

Post Malone’s girlfriend is a woman named Christy Lee.

While neither Post nor Lee has publicly confirmed the relationship, it does seem to be a sure thing. The pair has been seen jetting off to romantic locations across the globe, like Paris and Rome, where they have gone shopping and out to eat together.

Lee seems to keep a somewhat low profile online. Her Instagram account is private, although Post does follow her there, along with almost 7,000 other people. Her TikTok account is public, and she shares content related to her love of fashion and her travels for an audience of 12,300 followers. Some outlets have referred to Lee as an influencer, which seems like a bit of a stretch since she only has one public social media account and doesn’t share an overwhelming amount of details about her life there.

Advertisement

Lee appears to come from a wealthy family.

While shopping at designer stores would be perfectly normal for someone with Post’s level of wealth, it seems to be something that Lee is accustomed to as well. The Sun reported that Lee’s mother actually owns a jewelry company. The outlet also said that Lee is known to feature designer goods in her TikToks, from a Cartier Love ring and bracelet set worth around $17,000 to Chanel bags.

According to the Sun, Lee grew up in Newport, California, where, following her high school graduation, she worked as a social media intern at lingerie brand Bella Venice before heading East for school and a luxury Manhattan apartment. In between classes, she fills her time working as an assistant stylist at Kristina Askerova Studio.

Advertisement

On the surface, it seems like Post Malone would have little in common with a college student. However, they seem to share an affinity for the finer things in life. Post’s lifestyle is likely something Lee is used to, making them a natural fit.

Before Lee, Post was engaged to a woman named Jamie.

Fans were somewhat surprised to learn of Post’s apparent new relationship with Lee since his previous relationship had lasted for years. Little was known about the woman he was with before, other than the fact that her name was Jamie and they had a child together.

Fans began noticing the singer was often in Jamie’s company in October 2020. Little was known about her other than her first name and the likelihood that her social media accounts had been deactivated. In an interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Post revealed that he and Jamie were engaged as of 2021.

Advertisement

He shared that she rejected his initial proposal as he was “off-my-rocker hammered.” She suggested he try again the following day when he was sober. At that point, she said yes.

Post Malone and his former fiancée Jamie welcomed a daughter together.

In May 2022, Post released a statement to TMZ detailing just how excited he was for the next adventure he and Jamie would be taking together. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Advertisement

Just a month later, Post was on Howard Stern’s radio show and mentioned his “baby girl.” When asked for clarification, he said that was indeed the daughter he and Jamie had welcomed soon after he released his statement. They have decided to keep their daughter’s identity private so she can decide how much of herself she wants to share with the world when the time is right.

As for Jamie, Post knew she would be great as a mother. During his interview with "Call Her Daddy," he said, “I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama.”

There is no word on why the engaged couple split, and really no confirmation they did other than Lee’s presence. It seems that Post Malone is moving on with his life and doing what is best for him.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.