'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Turns Off Instagram Comments Amid Allegations From Multiple Women

After the success of Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff “Wednesday,” many of the actors featured on the show gained popularity amongst fans of the show.

Due to their rising fame, many curious fans started to learn more about them as their past came to light.

Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe, a friend of Wednesday Addams’ at the Nevermore Academy, is realizing that his fame comes with a price as people are uncovering dark revelations about the actor and his treatment of multiple women while he was a high school student.

The allegations have forced the star to disable his Instagram comments.

Percy Hynes White is facing allegations of sexual assault from multiple women.

The allegations against Percy Hynes White arose after Twitter user @milkievich posted a thread on January 18, 2023, detailing multiple accounts from women who went to high school with him.

Sources claim that while attending high school in Toronto, White would allegedly throw parties at his house with his friends and purposely invite women they presumed to be “hot” so that they could get them high and drunk enough to have sex with them.

The 21-year-old actor was between the ages of 17-20 at the time.

The disturbing tweets contain allegations against White accusing him of sexual assault, sending unwanted nude photos to girls, and calling them offensive and derogatory names.

A woman accused Percy Hynes White of assaulting multiple women in high school.

Twitter user @milkievich exposed the ‘Wednesday’ star in a series of tweets accusing White of assaulting multiple women while he was in high school.

“Knowing that me and my friend's shocked, sick to our stomach reactions to seeing Percy Hynes White in our new favorite show is finally and my experience at his party in high school being justified cus yall are LISTENINGGGG. thank you,” she wrote in a tweet that has been viewed over 8 million times.

She shared several screenshots of messages from women who attended the parties White would throw in his basement.

“He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time,” one of the messages reads.

“He assaulted me at one of those parties while I was too drunk, he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends, he has rape allegations against him and he would laugh at victims, share nudes online against girls’ will, etc.”

“He manipulated my friend who was 16 to go have sex with him while she was also dealing with me overdosing and said ‘leave her be who cares, come f–-k and she did,” another woman in a text message claims.

White has also insulted girls who refused to have sex with him. “He called so many girls fat, s–ts, wh–res, c–nts, ugly, liars whenever he gets turned down,” @milkievich tweeted to the thread under the hashtag #cancelpercy.

Other women have shared similar accusations against Percy Hynes White.

Another victim claimed that she was assaulted in White’s basement during a party.

“It hurts to see this man in the public eye and admired by hundreds of thousands of young girls,” she wrote in a tweet. “He let me get raped in his basement, and when he called me about it he was most worried about the police and not if I was okay. Then he continued to let a rapist live at his mother's.”

It hurts to see this man in the public eye and admired by hundreds of thousands of young girls.

Another woman, who attended high school with White, took to TikTok to allege more about his character.

“He was a complete pompous a–hat and used every girl he could to his advantage,” she claimed in a video. “I had to console several of them over what he put them through.”

Will Xavier Thorpe be in ‘Wednesday’ season 2?

In light of the recent allegations against White, many fans are wondering if his character, Xavier Thorpe, will be in the second season of “Wednesday.”

On January 9, 2023, Netlfix confirmed that the show would return to the platform for season two.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two.”

White has yet to address the allegations and to address whether or not he will be returning to the show.

