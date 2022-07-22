Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Rumored To Be 'Feuding' Ahead Of The Release Of Their New Movie

Rumors have emerged that actress Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde are reportedly feuding right before the release of their psychological thriller, "Don't Worry Darling."

Wilde directed the movie, which premieres in September 2022. It stars singer Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and, of course, Pugh.

However, fans have noticed Pugh is oddly quiet as promotion for the movie ramps up, causing speculation about what is going on behind the scenes.

Did Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde feud on set of 'Don't Worry Darling'?

It seems that tensions were rather high during the production of the psychological thriller and reportedly caused a feud to arise between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

Florence Pugh hasn't done much promoting of the movie.

As the second trailer for the movie dropped on Thursday, July 21, other stars of the film were quick to promote it to their fans and followers.

Along with Wilde, Harry Styles shared the trailer to his Instagram feed.

However, the film's lead did not. Pugh had previously promoted the movie when the first trailer dropped last year but seems to have ceased.

Instead of promoting "Don't Worry Darling," the only thing Pugh posted on the day the new trailer was released had been a promotional poster for her other upcoming movie, "Oppenheimer."

Florence Pugh didn't reciprocate Olivia Wilde's praise for her.

After the trailer was released, Wilde shared a photo of Pugh from the movie on her Instagram story, writing: "Watching this woman work was such a f***ing thrill! Cannot wait to show you more," as well as posting a photo of Pugh on her Instagram feed, singing her praises.

But Pugh hasn't liked, commented, or acknowledged Wilde's praises, leading fans to further speculate that there might be a bit of tension between the two women.

After filming wrapped in Februrary 2021, Pugh posted a lengthy Instagram post praising the cast and crew but did not mention Wilde by name.

Sources implied Florence Pugh was not impressed by Olivia Wilde's directing.

In another post shared by DeuxMoi, an anonymous source hinted that Wilde was not involved in the film as a director as much as she should've been.

"I have it on very good authority that the director was not as involved in 'directing' as it would seem," the post read, adding that the cinematographer on set had to step in and do most of the work, which allegedly angered some of the A-list actors on set.

Instagram

While the post didn't explicitly name Wilde, it didn't stop people from assuming they were referring to the "Don't Worry Darling" director, especially when pairing Pugh's radio silence on social media about the film.

The set of the movie is also where Wilde met now-boyfriend Harry Styles, causing some speculation that Pugh felt her director lacked professionalism during filming.

