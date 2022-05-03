7 Expensive Things Olivia Rodrigo Has Bought With Her Millions

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has skyrocketed to fame after her hit single 'drivers license' climbed the Billboard charts, along with her debut album 'Sour.'

With a net worth of $5 million, according to Cosmopolitan, Rodrigo definitely has enough to spoil herself with expensive and luxurious items.

Here are 7 expensive things Olivia Rodrigo has spent her millions on.

1. Olivia invested in real estate.

Shortly after receiving all of her newfound fame, Rodrigo, 19, moved out of her parent's house and invested money into getting her own place.

In an interview with GQ, Rodrigo shared that she'll often stay at her family home, or her parents will come and stay with her "all of the time."

"I got my first big girl apartment a month or two ago... But my parents come and stay with me all the time and I'd go stay with them all the time, so I don't know if I'm technically living alone, but I say I am," Rodrigo said.

"It's like a soft move out – my parents are there a lot of the time. But I love being alone. And I love my own solitude," she added in an interview with The Guardian.

2. She spends some money on therapy.

It makes sense that Rodrigo would seek out therapy, especially while trying to navigate the entertainment industry as a teenager.

Of course therapy is never cheap, but the 'good 4 u' singer opened up about how much it has helped her.

“I hadn’t really started going until I was 16 and that was a really big, life-changing moment and I’ve learned so much about myself,” she told NME.

3. Olivia is shelling out a pretty penny for her 'SOUR' tour.

According to The Things, many young stars will often pay the costs of their tour sets out of their own pockets, and considering Rodrigo is currently on her U.S. tour for her album 'SOUR', it's safe to say she spent quite a bit of money to make it happen.

Depending on the size of the arenas that Rodrigo is playing, a typical pop concert can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 per night, which doesn't include the salaries for the crew and everyone else working to make the shows happen.

Right after tickets went on sale for Rodrigo's tour, they all immediately sold out, and many of her fans were upset, especially since the venues Rodrigo is playing are quite small.

All the dates are at amphitheaters that hold 5,000 people maximum, according to Pop Buzz.

In an interview with LA Times, Rodrigo defended her decision to play smaller venues, saying, "I don't think I should skip any steps."

4. She invests in good skincare products.

Like every teenager, Rodrigo struggles with breakouts and isn't afraid of spending her money on products that will help her skin.

In a video the singer did for Vogue, she showed off her many skincare products that she has purchased herself, including Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser, which retails for $34, and many Glossier products that she'll use for makeup.

“I cannot expect to have perfect skin all the time… my skin loves breaking out on my chin and on my nose. The masks definitely don’t help with the acne,” Rodrigo admitted.

"My dermatologist said, 'okay, cut everything out of your skincare routine, just wash your face.' And that’s sort of why my skincare and makeup routine and stuff is so simple. I think less is more with skincare, a lot of the time,” she added.

5. She spends a lot on traveling.

When it comes to being a pop star that is known in many different places around the world, it's no surprise that Rodrigo is often seen traveling to different places.

According to The Things, Rodrigo was seen in London, posing in front of the Buckingham Palace. If you follow her on Instagram, you'll definitely have seen pictures of her in New York City, Miami, and Las Vegas.

Whether she's going for work, or simply for a quick vacation getaway, Rodrigo definitely shells out quite a few of her own money to be able to afford jetting off to different places across the world.

6. Olivia bought her very first car.

Despite releasing a song about getting her driver’s license for the first time, it took a while before Rodrigo was able to get her first car.

While her fans don't know what kind of car she has, they learned about the purchase after Rodrigo complained about getting her first parking ticket, according to Insider.

She showcased her ticket on Instagram with the caption "Damn this driving sh*t isn't all fun and games."

7. She splurges on high-fashion items for her wardrobe.

Many of Rodrigo's fans know that the 19-year-old singer has an eye for fashion.

Just like every other teenager, Rodrigo likes experimenting with different styles, and putting together looks that she can wear in her music videos, for photoshoots, and even on the red carpets.

When she attended the 2022 Grammys, the singer had worn a black custom Vivienne Westwood dress with pink crystal embellishments, according to Elle.

If you scroll through her Instagram, you will definitely spot Rodrigo wearing some signature pieces that she isn't afraid to splurge on.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.