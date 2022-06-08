Mom Of Nick Cannon's Twins Is Pregnant Again As He Reveals He's Having More Children This Year

Abby De La Rosa, the mother of Nick Cannon's twin sons, Zion and Zillion, shared that she is expecting another baby after Cannon confirms he's preparing to welcome more children this year.

During an Instagram live on June 7, De La Rosa revealed that her due date is in October, telling her followers that she's looking "to find the best Z name."

She first announced her pregnancy on June 3, though she did not reveal who the father was.

"IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!” she teased in the caption of an Instagram post, which showed balloons spelling out “BABY.”

Is Nick Cannon the father of Abby De La Rosa's baby?

According to TMZ, the speculation that Cannon and De La Rosa are having more children is true.

Just days after De La Rosa shared the news about her pregnancy, Cannon appeared on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," hinting that the rumors might be true.

"When you say on the way... What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way," Cannon joked.

Cannon didn't specify how many children he'll be welcoming this year, but in 2021 he welcomed twins with De La Rosa, and a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, who passed away in December from brain cancer at five months old.

He also has two children with model Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen, and Golden, along with twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. De La Rosa's newest addition will be Cannon's ninth child.

During his conversation with Angela Yee, Cannon joked that he might try to beat his personal record. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Previously, 'The Masked Singer' host announced that he was going to be practicing celibacy per the suggestion of his therapist, however, he broke his promise during a period of depression following the untimely death of his son.

"I didn't even make it to (January). I was supposed to make it to the top of the year," Cannon said.

"Then obviously I started going through some stuff ... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.'"

He continued: "I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas... I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong ... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

Nick Cannon is also expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi.

The news that Cannon could potentially be welcoming another baby comes just months after he announced on his daytime talk show that he and model Bre Tiesi were expecting a son together.

The 'Wild 'N Out' star had also shared during an interview with E! News last month that he wants to focus on his children and had been looking into getting a vasectomy.

"I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said, adding that he is not “out here looking” for more kids.

