6 Biggest Bombshells From Mariah Carey's Memoir, 'The Meaning Of Mariah Carey'

With a career like the one that a legend like Mariah Carey has had over the last few decades, it goes without saying that her life story is definitely something we're interested in, and fortunately, she's finally about to tell it. Later this month, she's releasing her highly anticipated memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and while she's keeping all the biggest reveals under wraps so far, she has shared a few things that will be included in the book for sure.

To read the juiciest details of Carey's life, career, and relationships, we'll probably have to wait until we can dive into the book ourselves, but here's everything we know about Mariah Carey's memori The Meaning of Mariah Carey so far.

Mariah Carey announced her memoir in July.

In July, Carey took to social media to share that her memoir was complete, promising fans a look into her personal life like never before — "unfiltered."

"Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing," she wrote at the time. "My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

She'll be sharing "Intimate" details of her life she never has before.

When Carey announced her book, Audible announced that she'd be releasing an audiobook on their platform (including musical interludes), and in a press release, shared a bit more about what fans could expect from the book.

"By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures, and phenomenal victories," said the release. "In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique, and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life."

Carey will address her 1996 split with Tommy Mottola.

In a recent profile of Carey, she shared that she will open up about her divorce from music exec Tommy Mottola in detail, sharing what happened from her point of view.

“I say it all in the book. I’d rather people read it that way," she said. "And by the way, I forgot a lot of that stuff when I was writing the book. And then recently, people that were friends of his from childhood were like, ‘I hope she told the real story.’ ”

She also talks about her marriage to Nick Cannon.

And, as fans well know, though that marriage ended in divorce as well, the same profile revealed that she speaks "fondly" of this particular ex in a chapter of the book called "Dem Babies," which references her children with Cannon, twins Monroe and Moroccan. They've been co-parenting together since they went their separate ways in 2014, and so far, it sounds like it's going well, though all will be revealed in the book.

Carey will share details about her relationship with Derek Jeter.

In the same interview, Carey revealed that her book will also address her relationship with Derek Jeter, including the fact that she wrote the song "My All" for him (and everything she risked just to be with him), and the way they met for the first time at a dinner party and began flirting through text messages. Interestingly enough, although fans have speculated that Carey may address a possible relationship with Eminem in the book, in the interview, she said that he did not make the cut.

She gets personal about her relationship with her family.

Carey shared that she also opens up in the book about her estranged relationship with her siblings, including troubled sister Allison Carey, who she said she forgives but never hopes to see again, and that the process of writing the book and reliving her childhood memories was painful for her.

“I cried writing a lot of parts of this book. Maybe it’s because I have such vivid recollections," she admitted. "You know what? I’m sure I’m going to have to deal with a lot of people being upset with me. I hope not.”

She explains the story behind Glitter.

Carey also shared that she writes about what was really going on when Glitter, her 2001 movie that has been known as a flop (and one of the biggest mistakes of her career) ever since, came out in theaters, attributing its failure to being sleep deprived, overworked, and not having enough support.

“Now, if people have questions, I can be like, ‘Please refer to chapter X,’ rather than me having to stick up for myself, protect myself, defend myself," she said. "Because we can all be wounded, but are we going to sit around licking our wounds forever?”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be released on September 29, 2020.

The book will be available in just a few weeks, and fans can already preorder The Meaning of Mariah Carey on Amazon. It sounds like the memoir is going to include a lot of details about Carey's personal life that she's never shared before, and that alone will be well worth the read.

