Mother Explains The Touching Reason Why She Let Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Get A Tattoo

Tattoos are a popular topic of debate, especially if they are being inked onto a young person. One mother received a fair share of criticism after she allowed her 15-year-old daughter to get a tattoo.

However, she is confident in her decision and even explained why she gave the teen her blessing, as well as the reason which sure is tearjerking.

The mother explained why she allowed her 15-year-old daughter to get a tattoo.

In 2016, when Kaitlyn Register was only 13 years old, her father, Chad, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He left behind his wife, Diana, along with Kaitlyn and her three siblings.

Kaitlyn was right by her father’s side, holding his hand as he took his last breath. She remained in the room next to him for an hour after he passed.

The devastating loss of Chad was not only deeply felt by his family, but by the community where he served as a law enforcement officer.

Two years after his death, his older daughter, Savanna, got his badge number in Roman numerals tattooed on her foot. Her younger sister Kaitlyn, who was 15 at the time, was inspired and asked her mother if she could get the same tattoo.

Like any parent, Diana admitted that she was initially not too sure, and “thought about it, and thought about it, and thought about it,” for quite some time. Eventually, she granted her daughter’s request, recognizing the significance the tattoo would have to her.

Kaitlyn got her late father’s badge number tattooed just below her ankle.

Naturally, other parents were skeptical and did not agree with Diana’s decision to allow her young daughter to make a permanent physical change to her body.

However, the mother assured people that she is confident in her choice and believes those who disagree do not understand the meaning her daughter’s tattoo holds. “I don’t really care what people think of the fact that I let her get a tattoo,” Diana told Inside Edition. “I think that those people who might be judging us are people who maybe have not suffered the kind of loss that she has.”

Kaitlyn loves her ink and the significance it has. “When I look at it I think of my Dad, and think of how it’s cool to have something like that on you forever,” she shared.

Although some people expressed their disapproval and believed that 15 years old was too young to get a tattoo, others were supportive of Diana and Kaitlyn’s decision.

“It's your choice, and no one else's. A fitting tribute to your dad, I'm sure he's watching from above, and giving his consent also,” one person commented. “15 is NOT too young for a tattoo... it is too young to not have her father here anymore,” another person pointed out.

Tattoos hold deep personal meaning for many individuals, allowing them to express their stories and experiences through art.

Ultimately, it is no one else’s place to spout critical remarks about a person’s tattoo, especially if it is not being placed on their own bodies.

Kaitlyn’s tattoo serves as a way for her to honor her father, who her mom described as “a fighter” and “a warrior,” just like his daughter.

Diana also has some permanent ink on her body in memorial of her late husband. She tattooed his heartbeat from the EKG she obtained from the hospital just before he died.

