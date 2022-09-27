Meghan Trainor Reveals Why Nurses Blamed Her After Her Baby Ended Up In The NICU

Meghan Trainor has recently opened up about her mom-shaming experience while giving birth to her first son.

In an interview with Romper on September 21st, the Grammy Winning artist recalled her son's time spent in the NICU.

Meghan Trainor claims NICU nurses implied that she was to blame for him being admitted there.

“They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible,” she explained.

Trainor told the nurses all of her doctors deemed it “safe” to be taking an antidepressant and that it would not affect the baby.

Riley, who is now 1, was admitted to the NICU because he had trouble waking up to feed.

“They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn’t wake up,” Trainor said about the condition.

“They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up,'” she continued. “’I’d be like ‘Really? Can’t you just zap him and get him up?’”

Some antidepressants are considered safe during pregnancy.

But there may be some dangers depending on what your doctor advises. This is a constant battle for people struggling with the mental health who may be forced to choose between their wellbeing or their child's.

Published in the US Pharmacist publication in 2016, a scientific study conducted in Sweden declared the maternal use of antidepressants during pregnancy is associated with a higher rate of admissions to the NICU.

Thankfully for Trainor, her son was released from the hospital and deemed a healthy newborn baby.

Trainor said she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, struggled to feel confident that their son was healthy for quite some time.

“We kept being like, ‘Uh-oh, what’s up with him? Is this what serial killers are like when they’re first born? They never cry?’” The American singer-songwriter revealed to Romper.

Trainor told herself to be strong and not let all of her first-time parenting worries consume her.

“All the wives, all these mamas, you can’t cry, you can’t be like ‘Today was f–king tough.’’”

She continued, “Nope, you have to be like, ‘Everything’s perfect; we’re all perfect and happy.’ And it’s not easy.’”

Trainor has opened up in the past about her son's traumatic birth. Trainor was forced to have an emergency c-section.

“He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’” the singer revealed on the Today show in June 2021.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away,” she reveals as the worst part of the experience.

Nevertheless, this traumatic experience has not stopped Trainor from wanting her family to grow.

She revealed in August this year that she wants to try for baby no.2.

