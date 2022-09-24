7 Strict Rules Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Make Each Other Follow In Their Relationship

From a nude paddleboarding session to becoming parents, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had an interesting relationship history.

The couple first met in 2016 and instantly hit it off, marking the start of their relationship (and the famous nude paddleboarding).

After a brief pause on their relationship, the couple reunited in 2018, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

In these hectic but wonderful last couple of years, the two have developed a lot of skills when it comes to keeping their relationship strong and that has involved some pretty strict rules.

Here are the rules Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom follow in their relationship.

1. Perry and Bloom are deliberately having a long engagement

The two announced their engagement in 2019 in an Instagram post and over three years later, the pair have still not tied the knot — but for good reason.

"It's important for us to do the work before we take this really big next step," Perry said during an interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

"Because we were both married before, and it's not the same in your thirties."

Bloom was married to Australian model Miranda Kerr in 2010 to 2013, with whom he shares a son named Flynn and Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

With their previous histories, they want to make their foundation strong before moving on to marriage.

2. They attend couples therapy.

In a May 2022 episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast, "Life Will Be the Death of Me," Perry touched on how the two work through their strifes — couples therapy

“Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” Perry said.

“Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune, and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard."

She opened up about how therapy has helped them separate their public life from the reality of domestic life as a family.

"When you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”

3. Katy Perry once broke up with Orlando Bloom to improve their relationship.

Also in Handler’s podcast, Perry opened up why she called it quits with Bloom once upon a time.

“It became boring, and I was like, ‘We’re breaking up then,’” Perry said.

“And then I had the worst year of my life—not just because of relationships but a lot of different things were changing and shifting for me in which I really truly believe was an opportunity for me to evolve and grow."

4. They give each other space.

During an episode of American Idol, Perry gave her own relationship advice to a couple competing, Margie Mays and Jonny West.

"One thing that’s going very well in my current relationship—yes, I did secure the ring—one thing I have noticed that is really helpful giving each other a little space," she said.

The singer advised the couple to value their personal goals instead of sacrificing that to advance their joint careers.

5. Katy Perry is not afraid to call out Orlando Bloom’s annoying habits.

It’s important to be comfortable in a relationship, but sometimes people get a little too comfortable.

Perry shared in a 2022 interview that she has no problem calling Bloom out on his frustrating flossing habit.

"He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don't, and it's disgusting and he has brilliant teeth," she shared. "But he leaves the floss everywhere."

"On my side of the bed, and in the car and on the kitchen table," she continued. "I'm like, 'There [are] bins everywhere!'"

6. They must be each other’s emotional support.

Perry has opened up previously about her depression in a 2020 interview with Vogue India and how her spirituality has helped her deal with it.

Bloom seems to be another helpful part to this, calling him "an anchor who holds me down."

“He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson,” she said.

It’s also important for the two to hold themselves accountable in their relationship.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando."

7. They give each other fashion advice.

A true partner will keep it real if a dress is just not working. This seems to be the case with Bloom and Perry. Perry opened up about the advice she dishes out to Bloom and vice versa.

"We tell each other the truth," the American Idol judge said. "I'm like 'Babe don't wear that. You look like, something, don't.'"

8. Katy Perry must get along with Miranda Kerr.

Given that Bloom and Kerr have been co-parenting their 11-year-old son, Flynn, since their separation, their new partners were required to get along in order to preserve the peace.

In a 2020 interview, Kerr opened up about how important it was to her that Bloom find someone who treats him and her son well.

"I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," said Kerr.

She also said she “absolutely adores Katy.”

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news