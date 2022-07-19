Why Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Haven't Revealed Their Son To The World

It has been several months since Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's son was born but his name and first photos still have not been revealed.

Rihanna's baby boy was reportedly born on May 13 in Los Angeles, her first with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, but the singer — who flaunted her baby bump throughout the pregnancy — has gone back to living out of the public eye while embracing motherhood.

However, sources have revealed an update about the bundle of joy's name and how the couple is enjoying life as parents.

What is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name?

Rihanna and A$AP have yet to reveal their baby's name. A source told Us Weekly that they "have only shared the baby's name with close family members."

"They are keeping it a secret until they're ready to share it with the world."

Rihanna is determined to keep her son's life private.

In a separate report, a source told US Weekly, "Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she's only let a select group of close friends and family meet him."

"With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn't been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life, and she's taking it very seriously."

"Although Rihanna has plenty of help around her at all times, she's definitely not relying on nannies to help raise her son," the insider said.

Rihanna, it seems, has become more of a hands-on mother and does not want to rely on nannies but does have them help manage her schedule.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's relationship is reportedly going strong.

Despite ASAP Rocky's legal issues, the couple is thriving while embracing parenthood together.

"Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she's never known. She's fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding," another source revealed on Father's Day this year.

Photos of Rihanna's baby have not been shared but sources have disclosed details about his appearance.

"He's a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna's eyes!"

Rihanna is reportedly planning to raise her son in Barbados rather than in LA.

"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of show business," a source revealed. And it seems Rihanna does not wish for her newborn to be exposed to paparazzi or flashing lights.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.