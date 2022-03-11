6 Tone-Deaf Things The Kardashians Have Done That Caused Major Backlash

The Kardashian sister found themselves in hot water recently after a viral interview in which Kim, Kourtney and Khloe had some harsh advice for women in business.

After Kim claimed that women needed to "get off your a** and work" social media users were been quick to point out the obvious ignorance shown by the "Skims" founder.

However, this isn't the first time the Kardashians have been involved in a similar scandal.

Over the years, there have been many instances where the Kardashian-Jenners have been thought to be offensive and ignorant.

Many times, their actions have landed them receiving a lot of backlash from people on social media.

Here are some out of touch things the Kardashians have done.

1. Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial

A Pepsi commercial featuring Kendall Jenner was released in 2017 which got wound up in a major controversy. It received a lot of backlash and was even taken down after a couple of days.

According to NBC News, the ad featured people protesting on the street and rejoicing after Kendall offered a can of Pepsi to a White police officer. However, this ad was released after the Black Lives Matter protests.

Pepsi and Kendall received a lot of backlash for not focusing on the important issues of the BLM movement.

Activist DeRay McKesson said, "This ad trivializes the urgency of the issues and it diminishes the seriousness and the gravity of why we got into the street in the first place."

2. Kylie Jenner asked people to donate money for her makeup artist’s medical bills

Photo: Sky Cinema/Shutterstock

In 2021, when Kylie’s makeup artist, Samuel Rauda was in a car accident, she asked people to donate money for his medical expenses. She also mentioned that she contributed a little herself, however, asked people to cover the costs.

Following this, she received a lot of backlash from people on social media.

Fans were quite outraged at her request and shared tweets on Twitter. People commented on how Kylie could have paid for it herself, especially after she had been declared one of the highest-paid celebrities by Forbes.

Kylie even went to her Instagram account to state that Rauda isn’t her makeup artist anymore which was why she asked people to donate money.

4. Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party

Kim’s 40th birthday party was quite notably one of the most to receive backlash from fans. According to US Weekly, Kim flew out her friends and family to a private island for her birthday. However, this was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.

Kim shared numerous pictures of her time on the island on her social media. She also assured everyone that all of her family and friends had undergone multiple health screens and they had taken the necessary precautions.

However, many fans were still angry at the reality star’s choice to go on a trip when people were dying or being hospitalized.

Rock star Peter Frampton tweeted, “Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.”

5. Kendall Jenner's maskless 2020 party

Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Kim wasn't the first sister to catch heat for hosting a crowded birthday event.

Kendall found herself in hot water a month before Kim's island bash after hosting a Halloween-themed birthday bash.

The model even seemed to try to hide the event by giving all of her guests a note to tell them not to post on social media.

Not Kendall Jenner throwing a party in the middle of a pandemic and putting a note that says don't post on social media and her SISTERS posting pictures for their millions of followers pic.twitter.com/MNvJyXNBeN — nikola (@marxwift) November 1, 2020

However, her own sister's spilled the beans by sharing several snaps from the party.

Fans were disappointed that the Kar-Jenners were partying with large groups while they were quarantining at home due to health fears.

6. Khloe Kardashian referred to Kourtney’s staff as “servants”

Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe is seen mumbling to herself when she is going to get something for Kourtney. She said, "Does she just have servants do everything for her? I just can't handle this."

After giving the thing to Kourtney, Khloe replied sarcastically, "Here your majesty". Kourtney then thanked her with a smile.

However, according to The Sun, it wasn’t well-received by fans. People weren’t happy that Khloe referred to Kourtney’s staff as “servants” and posted many tweets online.

6. Kim promoted appetite suppressant lollipops

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

In 2018, Kim promoted Flat Tummy Co.’s Flat tummy lollipops on her social media a few years ago.

The flat tummy lollipops are appetite suppressant lollipops that make people feel full when they are hungry. They can help to control cravings in between meals.

However, according to Women’s health, she seemed to receive a lot of backlash from people.

As these lollipops can be seen as something people with an eating disorder take, many people called her out for promoting it.

According to Life & Style magazine, even actress Jameela Jamil went on Twitter to call out Kim. She tweeted, “[You’re a] terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

As an aftermath of all the backlash, Kim deleted her post on Instagram.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.