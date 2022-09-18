Bella Hadid’s Mysterious Boyfriend Has An Impressive Career Outside Of Their Lowkey Relationship

Since Bella Hadid first sparked romance rumors with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, in the summer of 2020, the 25-year-old model has chosen to keep her relationship fairly private.

Kalman and Hadid were first linked in July 2020 after they were spotted eating together in New York City.

Hadid finally confirmed her romance with Kalman on social media in July 2021, posting a blurry photo of them kissing while in France at the Cannes Film Festival.

But fans may have been surprised to see the world-famous model dating someone who was relatively unknown.

Kalman keeps a low-profile but has an impressively successful career outside of his relationship.

What does Marc Kalman do for work?

Kalman, 34, is most known for his work in the fashion industry, much like Hadid, though instead of being in front of the camera, Kalman mainly works with merchandise design, album art, and branding.

Bella Hadid's boyfriend is an art director.

According to 1985 profile, Kalman has been working in the art space for years alongside his business partner Corey Damon Black.

The writer of the profile describes Kalman as a “young Fabien Baron, Charles Saatchi, and Steve Jobs all rolled into one.”

His collaborator was full of praise for Kalman saying, "When I’m working on something, Marc is, like, the only person I will talk to. I go into a cave. I don’t want to hear what anyone else thinks.”

The duo grew up in the same town but never met until they "crossed paths again, appropriately enough, at Art Basel."

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, photographed in New York pic.twitter.com/wgMiCfEdLP — amor (@amorversace) March 20, 2022

What is Marc Kalman's net worth?

With a reported net worth of $1 million, Kalman has worked with some A-list brands including Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records, and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors.

According to E! News, he has also designed clothing for the Japanese fashion brand, A Bathing Ape.

Kalman and Black also worked with rapper and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, having designed album artwork and working on branding.

The art duo even collaborated with Scott at the SX Tumblr IRL festival in 2015, where their art installations were featured at the venue where Scott performed.

Marc Kalman and Bella Hadid are rumored to be on track to get engaged.

In February 2022, Hadid shared a glimpse into her relationship with Kalman in a Valentine’s Day tribute on her Instagram story, calling him her "fav dinner date."

While speaking to Interview magazine, Hadid opened up about her relationship with Kalman after sharing photos he'd taken of her while she was prepping for the 2022 Met Gala.

“These photos are really personal because I don’t let people in my space like that," Hadid said. "We really keep a lot of photos for ourselves, but you know, when Melzy [Mel Ottenberg, editor-in-chief of Interview] asks, we gotta deliver."

Hadid continued, adding that she's "just really excited that these are gonna be out and about, and I’m really proud of Marc, who’s like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does."

It seems that Hadid and Kalman's relationship is continuing to grow, following a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the art director is planning to propose to Hadid sometime this year.

"Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California," the source alleged.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.