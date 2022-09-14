Inside Leonardo DiCaprio & Bella Hadid's Rumored Romance Before He Pursued Her Older Sister Gigi

Before Leonardo DiCaprio decided to pursue Gigi Hadid, the actor had previously sparked dating rumors with her younger sister, Bella.

Back in 2017, Hadid, who was 20 at the time, had just ended her relationship with singer The Weeknd, while DiCaprio, who was 42, had split with his model girlfriend Nina Agdal. The two found themselves single, and it wasn't long before dating speculations began to follow them.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Bella Hadid date?

According to E! News, Hadid and DiCaprio first sparked rumors that they were dating after the two were spotted together at the amfAR charity gala during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

A source also told the publication that the actor attended Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief show in Cannes, where Hadid had walked the runway.

Despite the rumors of a possible romance between DiCaprio and Hadid, it was alleged that the model turned down his romantic advances, which consisted of DiCaprio trying to woo Hadid by sending her almost $4,000 worth of lingerie, 36 white roses, and a bottle of Champagne.

A source told Heat magazine that DiCaprio is not Hadid's "type," adding that she thinks he's "ancient [and] bland" and only "really likes edgy musicians."

"Apparently Leo kept messaging Bella, inviting her onto his yacht for a private trip," the source added, but Hadid had simply given all of his gifts away.

"Bella gave it all to the hotel staff and friends and sent a message to Leo saying maybe he should focus on someone else, as she is happy being single right now."

Following Hadid's 2017 split with The Weeknd, she told Grazia magazine that she is fine being single at the moment.

"It's like I'm finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go. I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else."

Now, Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly set his sights on Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid.

The resurfaced rumors between Hadid and DiCaprio come after the actor was seen getting cozy with Bella's older sister, Gigi, while the two were at an after-party in New York City recently.

Sources told People that DiCaprio "is definitely pursuing Gigi," but the two aren't "dating" yet, instead choosing to "get to know each other."

"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family," a source told the publication, referring to DiCarpio's recent breakup with 25-year-old model and actress Camila Morrone.

