Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Propose To Girlfriend At Brother’s Wedding & Post It On Social Media

Weddings are supposed to be the happiest day for everyone. You are getting married to someone you are ready to spend your life with and live happily into the twilight years with them.

So it's understandable that you might want to be the center of attention on your big day. But that doesn't mean some people don't take that idea too far.

That was the case in one man's life after his brother argued with him for proposing to his girlfriend on his wedding day.

Conflicted with this, the man took to Reddit's "r/AmItheA--hole" to explain his situation.

How it works in this subreddit is that you tell this community about an argument that has been bothering you.

You give your side of the story, and after a while, the community will decide to rate your story by saying "you're the a--hole" (YTA), or you're "not the a--hole" (NTA).

The original post begins by talking about how his brother got married last week.

A big beach wedding with 100 people, and before the official ceremony began, the bride and groom were taking photos and everyone was walking along the beach.

The man decides to walk down the beach with his girlfriend.

"My GF and I have been together for 10 years and have a kid together," he writes. "Marriage just never came up. We are both really not the romantic type."

He jokingly says to his girlfriend after they had their son, he will propose to her on a beach at sunset one day.

After the wedding ends, the man and his girlfriend decide to walk along the beach again.

"We were alone, no one was even paying any attention to us at all because there were 100 people there," he writes.

"I just asked her 'So, beach at sunset... Will you marry me?'. She said [yes], we had a good laugh, took a selfie together, and slowly walked back to the site of the reception."

He says it will be a courthouse wedding and didn't tell anyone they were getting married yet.

Two days after the wedding, the man's girlfriend posts the selfie on her social media, tagging him and captioning it "finally marrying the love of my life, and a sunset beach proposal!"

Everyone who knows them knows that it's just a sarcastic caption and a joke post, but his brother thinks otherwise.

"Brother and SIL [sister-in-law] called us very upset hours after that post," he explains. "SIL said we ridiculed their wedding with our post. Brother said I'm an AH for proposing at someone else's wedding."

He ends his post by asking if he is wrong for what he did.

No he isn't, because he didn't propose in front of anyone.

"I was ready to say you're the a--hole but you didn't propose in front of everybody, you didn't announce it at the reception and you waited two days to post it so NTA. SIL is the one who is ridiculous here," one user commented.

Many have had the same sentiment towards the man's situation.

He was not around anyone and he didn't announce it until two days later, but now his sister-in-law and brother say he's rude to do this in front of nobody.

Proposing during a wedding is a massive disrespect to someone, but everyone agrees that since nobody noticed and he did this so casually, no harm had been done.

Had he gotten on one knee and someone noticed, then the topic would've been different. Instead, his brother is overreacting and refuses to hear his side of the story.

Maybe in due time, they can sit down and he'll be able to tell him about the situation, and hopefully, everyone can reconcile, returning to the way things were before.

