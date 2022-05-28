Woman Wonders If She's Wrong To Book Same Wedding Venue As Sister Out Of Spite

A woman is wondering if she is wrong for one-upping her sister by booking the same wedding venue as her at an earlier date.

Posting to the subreddit r/AmIthea--hole (AITA), the woman explains that she and her sister aren’t on good terms.

The woman resents her sister for always getting the attention from their parents.

“I can be honest and admit that she's much prettier than me, and that's something she's never let me forget,” the woman wrote.

“Both of my parents are pretty shallow and they've always given her the best and put her first (i.e. if we both had a school event at the same time, they'd both go to hers).”

The woman was ecstatic when her boyfriend of five years recently proposed to her, but her sister stole her thunder when she got engaged soon after.

Unsurprisingly to her, her parents focused all of their attention on helping her sister prepare for her big day, believing that her sister “needed more help.”

Fortunately for the woman, her mother-in-law has been a big help throughout the process.

The tipping point came when her sister booked her wedding at the woman’s dream venue.

She has had her heart set on the venue as far back as high school. Her grandparents, who essentially raised her since her parents were so “preoccupied,” got married there, giving it sentimental value to her.

The woman says that her sister “doesn’t give a eff about my grandparents,” and that she previously said the venue didn’t matter to her.

She then decided to book the same venue a month before her sister’s wedding.

“In a fit of actual pettiness, I ended up booking the same venue a month before my sister's wedding,” she wrote. “I checked with the venue and there's no way my sister can move the wedding up (they're booked up) and if she changes venues she'll lose her deposit.”

Her sister then suddenly decided that her wedding venue “means the world to her.” When she reached out about it, the woman didn’t respond.

Her mother also tried to reason with her to no avail. When that didn’t work, her mother said she was a “giant a--hole” for not at least attempting to come to a compromise with her sister.

Readers were divided on the story. While nearly all commenters agreed that she was being petty, most of them said her pettiness was reasonable while some said otherwise.

“This deserves a Justified Pettiness award,” wrote one user who voted NTA (Not The A--hole). “Princess Golden Child and her entourage can stuff it.”

“You were going to book that wedding venue anyway,” another NTA voter wrote. “Sure, you booked the earlier date out of spite but I find it hard to believe your sister wasn't doing the same.”

Most of the dissenters gave the rarer ESH (Everybody Sucks Here) rating, believing that the woman was wrong to stoop to her sister’s level.

“Your sister is selfish and your mother favors her, that is really sad and I get that you are hurt and annoyed (everything your sister does is messed up here),” one ESH voter wrote.

“But it seems so sad that your sister and you are so focused on your rivalry that you just seem to forget your partners and the goal of your marriages, which is to create a new family with your spouse.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.