Man Gets 'Cussed Out' By A Friend After Dressing As A Zombie Bride To Her Costume-Themed Wedding

A man decided it would be funny to dress up as Corpse Bride at his friend’s engagement party, since guests were encouraged to wear costumes. While many fellow guests complimented the man for his creative outfit, which was inspired by the Tim Burton movie of the same name, the bride was not too impressed.

Now he is wondering if he was wrong to wear the wedding dress costume to the party in the first place.

The engagement party turned out to be the actual wedding, where the man was dressed in a Corpse Bride wedding dress.

Sharing his story on the subreddit thread, r/AmITheA–hole, the 19-year-old man sought the advice of other Redditors regarding the situation.

He began his post by revealing that he and his 20-year-old friend have known each other for a few years and that she recently got engaged. He received a message from her inviting him to her engagement party, which also happened to be a costume party. She told the man that there was no theme, meaning that he could wear any costume of his choice.

“I’m a cosplayer so I had a lot of choices,” he wrote. A cosplayer is someone who often dresses up in various costumes as characters from movies or TV shows. “I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride.”

The man arrived at the engagement party and was having a good time, with guests approaching him to compliment him on his costume. However, soon afterward he and everyone else discovered that the gathering was not actually an engagement party.

“After ten minutes my friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo and announced this was actually their wedding,” he wrote. “Apparently my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same.”

Before the ceremony took place in the backyard, the man asked his friend’s fiancé if he should change out of his wedding dress costume. “He told me it was fine since I didn’t know this was the wedding,” he wrote. “I trusted him and followed everyone outside.”

Once the ceremony was over and everyone gathered inside for the reception, he attempted to congratulate and talk to his friend. Although, he claims that she was avoiding him the entire time. “I assumed it was just because she was tired from the big day and wanted some alone time,” the man wrote. “I didn’t bother her after that and the party soon ended.”

However, he realized why his friend had been cold toward him at the reception shortly after he arrived home.

“I got home and half an hour passed when my phone started getting notifications. I checked and it was my friend texting me,” he revealed. “She was cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding. I was really confused and asked what I did.”

His friend pointed out that it was “basic knowledge” not to wear a wedding dress at a wedding. The man argued that he had no idea that the engagement party was actually the wedding and told her that her fiancé had given him the okay to wear it.

Later, his friend’s now husband sent him a text asking him why he would tell his friend that he told him it was okay to keep his dress on. “Then he said how I should have changed anyway and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this,” the man wrote.

The next morning when he tried to apologize to them both again, he discovered that he had been blocked from their social media accounts and phone numbers.

Redditors defended the man and pointed out that he could not have possibly known that he was wearing a wedding dress to his friend’s wedding.

“The facts of this are pretty simple. You were told this is a costume party so you wore a costume,” one user noted.

"They sprung a surprise wedding on you,” the user emphasized. “Once you realized this you asked the groom if you should go home and change and the groom said no. They had multiple chances to get you to change and they didn't take any of them so getting mad with you after the fact doesn't make any sense.”

“OP didn't go as a normal bride - he went as a corpse bride. It's not like he was trying to outshine the bride by making himself look more attractive,” another user commented.

“I thought the corpse bride idea was pretty funny. He needs to find friends with a better sense of humor,” another user shared.

“Your friend needs to learn that when suddenly dumping a surprise on people like this, sometimes things aren’t always perfect 100%. Not your fault,” another user added.

