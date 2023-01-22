Bride's Friends Turn On Her After She Has Security Kick Bridesmaid Out Of Her Wedding For Wearing The Wrong Dress

A bride is in hot water with all of her bridesmaids after calling security on one of them for wearing the wrong dress to her wedding.

Posting in the "r/AmITheA--hole" (AITA) subReddit, a forum where people try to figure out if they were in the wrong in a conflict, she detailed what went down.

In her post, the bride writes that her New Year's Eve wedding had a theme of wintry colors for the season, with bridesmaids in forest green and gold accessories.

The bride, of course, wore white, while the maid of honor was distinct in a black dress.

One of the bride's bridesmaids, Kat, thought her wedding's color scheme wasn't flattering.

The bride explained the wedding's winter color scheme, but Kate still objected, suggesting the bride choose pink, red or blue instead.

Then, when Kat found out the maid of honor was wearing black, she asked if she could wear black too, which the bride forbid because she wanted the MOH to be distinctive.

In a departure from the norm, the bride also paid for everyone's dresses, complicating Kat's objections even further.

On the bride's wedding day, Kat showed up to the wedding venue to have her hair and makeup down with a black dress instead of the requested green.

At first, Kat said the dress was just for her to change into later that night at the reception, which the bride didn't mind. But when she showed up to the ceremony in the black dress, the bride confronted her.

Kat told her, "she hates her bridesmaid dress, as the color is ugly and makes her look gross so she's wearing black." The bride asked her to change, but she refused.

Things escalated to the bride threatening to have her removed if she didn't change into the dress she'd paid for, which prompted Kat to begin making a scene, yelling profanity.

The bride then called security and had them escort her bridesmaid out of the wedding, which only escalated things further.

Kat called her a "b-tch" and a "horrible inconsiderate friend" while insisting that the bride can't make her wear a dress she hates.

Once Kat was removed, the wedding went on as planned, but she received several nasty texts from Kat—including one in which she demanded to be reimbursed for the dress she bought of her own accord.

Now, her other bridesmaids have sided with Kat, saying that she was overly harsh for kicking Kat out and criticizing her for embarrassing her.

Most commenters agreed that, while perhaps harsh, the bridesmaid ultimately had no one to blame but herself.

One commenter wrote, "She embarrassed herself. She agreed to wear the dress you picked out, and then deceitfully planned to change at the last moment in the hope that you'd just let her get away with it..."

"...If you don't want to wear the costume, don't be in the show."

Nearly everyone else agreed, and many wondered why the bride's other bridesmaids didn't.

As one person put it, "what is up with your other bridesmaids? You did nothing wrong. I hope your marriage is as amazing as your wedding."

Others couldn't believe Kat's audacity to demand to be reimbursed for the dress.

One person wrote, "It's pretty ballsy to pull the crap she pulled and then want you to pay for the dress," while another asked, "Did she pay you back for the dress you bought that she never wore? I'm guessing no."

Several thought the bride should retaliate accordingly. One user suggested, "Frankly she should demand that Kat pay her back for the green dress!"

They went on to say that the bride is probably better off without a friend like Kat.

They wrote, "Good riddance to insecure drama queen Kat, and... good on you for not letting someone stomp on your boundaries."

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.