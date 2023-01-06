Bride Shares Texts From Mother-In-Law Asking If She Can Wear Her Old Wedding Dress To Her Wedding

A mother-in-law showed her true colors when she texted her future daughter-in-law about the dress she was planning on wearing to her wedding — which was more than a year away.

She posted the text message conversation to Facebook before it went viral — being reposted all over social media because of the shocking behavior exhibited by the mother-in-law.

The mother-in-law revealed that she would wear her old wedding dress to the reception.

“I am at an absolute loss for words right now,” the future bride wrote in the Facebook post. “I have absolutely no idea what to do right now.”

She claimed she feared telling her fiancé because he’s a mama’s boy, but she had no clue what else she could do, resorting to making the post in a Facebook group.

When she asked her mother-in-law — named Sue — to see the dress, she quickly realized that it was her old wedding dress and made her discomfort known.

“I’m sorry — I don’t mean to be rude or anything, but you’re planning on wearing your wedding dress to out wedding?” she texted back. “We could help you find a similar one that fits our planned colors instead!”

Although she claimed that her mother-in-law was “vile” and “two-faced” in the post, there’s no way she could have expected the response she received next.

“Do not play these games with me you sk--k. It is MY son’s wedding and I am paying for over half of it,” the monster-in-law texted back.

“I will wear whatever f--king dress I please and if you have something to say about it… well, good luck to your family because Lord knows they are too poor to afford it seeing as I am already paying for more than half.”

She went on to imply that this wedding was about her, claiming that this wedding might be the only one of her children’s that she’ll be alive for and she better not ruin it for her.

The woman ended up telling her fiancé about the interaction.

“I know you’re really close with your mom but this is how she treats me and others as soon as you or James or the twins aren’t around,” she included in the messages to her future husband.

She included screenshots of the conversation they had and explained that wearing white to a wedding — let alone an old wedding dress — is extremely rude.

“That is not my mother, that is a demon in her skin,” he texted back. “don’t doubt [you.] [I know] she can be cruel to others, but sk--k are you f--king me??”

He reassured his fiancée that he would talk to her and not let his mother ruin their wedding — which is still more than a full year away.

“If she doesn’t want to be respectful towards you and your decisions then she will not be there, simply put,” he said. “If she doesn’t want to support us then that’s her own issue and she will miss ‘her’ wedding.”

After confronting his mother, she turned around and texted the future bride again.

“How dare you do you have no respect?” she texted her future daughter-in-law, but with all caps. “We have been so gracious to accept you into our family and THIS is how you repay us?? By making our family look like horrible people to the Facebook?”

What Sue doesn’t realize is that she didn’t make her “look so bad,” she did that all on her own.

“You can finally have my blessing, to leave my son alone B--CH.”

Refusing to continue the strange back and forth, she told her future mother-in-law that what she has done and what she wants to wear are “completely uncalled for.”

She reiterates — since it wasn’t clear — that her wedding day is for her and her fiancé, not Sue.

