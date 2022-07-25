TikToker Mads Lewis Is Rumored To Be Dating Her Personal Trainer After Posting Cute Video Together

TikTok star Mads Lewis has sparked romance rumors with her personal trainer after recently posting a series of videos and photos with him.

The popular social media star has been linked to Kevin Meija since May 2022 after the two were photographed visiting Disneyland with some friends.

Since that trip, the rumored couple has seemingly confirmed their relationship, with both of them posting photos and videos together. In a recent TikTok video, Lewis videoed her and Mejia riding around together on an electric scooter.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old influencer also shared an Instagram post with Mejia, captioning it: "te amo," with the clear heart emoji.

Who is Kevin Mejia?

Kevin Mejia, who is reportedly 28 years old, is a fitness trainer, founder, and lead trainer of the world-famous Dogpound exclusive gym. Mejia is also the company's social media manager.

In a 2020 interview with GQ South Africa, Mejia says he has worked with many A-list celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adam Levine, and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

When asked what made him start Dogpound, Mejia shared that "everyone should always strive to work at the best of the best and in this case, Dogpound to me was the Mecca."

"A private gym with endless amounts of energy and amazing successful clients/employees up and down," he continued. "The trainers are unique and inspiring all bringing different talents to the table makes one the strongest teams out there."

Kevin Mejia was Mads Lewis' trainer before becoming her boyfriend.

Mejia's work at Dogpound is apparently where he met Lewis, who has posted an Instagram story and videos of her working out at the renowned gym, tagging Mejia as her trainer.

Lewis has remained rather close-lipped about this relationship but previously had a high-profile relationship with ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler.

The two dated on and off from 2019 to early 2021, before splitting. After their relationship ended Hossler went on to date musician Nessa Barrett, Lewis' former friend, amid the promotion for their 2021 song "La Di Die."

It wasn't long before drama ensued between Lewis, Barrett, Hossler, and Barrett's ex Josh Richards, who was also friends with Hossler.

In a May 2021 interview with Dixie D'Amelio on her show "The Early Late Show," Lewis said, "He cheated on me throughout our entire relationship. He's never said it to me and I don't think he ever will, but yeah, 100%."

Lewis continued, saying that she believes Hossler to be a narcissist. "Narcissistic people suck. They have no emotion toward anyone. They have no sympathy, nothing. They only care about themselves. They really don't know what love is...They say I love you when they don't mean it."

Following her relationship with Hossler, Lewis was then linked to fellow influencer Christian Plourde, which sparked even more drama after Lewis revealed that Hossler had reached out to Plourde, saying that because of the "bro code," Plourde should have asked for permission before dating Lewis.

However, Lewis' relationship with Plourde came to an end in February 2022, with the two unfollowing each other on social media and deleting their pictures together.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.