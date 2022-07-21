Kylie Jenner Fuels Engagement Rumors With Possible ‘Bridal Shower’ & Leaked Wedding Registry

Fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged and getting married this year after spotting some potential "clues" online.

Jenner and Scott's relationship is reported to be stronger than ever since the birth of their second child, a younger brother for their daughter Stormi.

But now fans think the bridal-inspired dress Jenner wore to the Met Gala won't be the only wedding gown she'll wear this year. Scott and Jenner might be finally tying the knot after dating on and off since 2017.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

There is no official engagement announcement from the couple but, given how good these two are at keeping pregnancies, births and names private when they want to, it's possible a secret wedding is on the cards.

Fans think Kylie Jenner threw a bridal shower this week.

On Wednesday, July 20, Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story which Jenner also shared on TikTok.

The sisters were seen out for dinner and drinks with Khloe Kardashian and Jenner's two best friends Stas Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

What caught fans' eyes was that Jenner was wearing all white while all other attendees were in all-black outfits.

Fans discussed the idea on Reddit with some arguing that the reality star would never have a bridal shower this low-key while others theorized it could be a pre-bridal shower dinner.

A fake account claiming to be Mason Disick alleged that Kylie and Travis were getting married.

After Jenner shared the TikToks, an account claiming to be her nephew alleged that she was indeed throwing a bridal shower.

However, Kourtney Kardashian soon shut the rumor down by tweeting that the account is not owned by her eldest son.

Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

She didn't, however, address her sister's rumored engagement.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's alleged wedding registry was also discovered.

Posting their findings to a Kardashian subreddit, a fan shared a link to a wedding registry titled "MOTHER GOOSE and CACTUS JACK's Registry" — the name has now been changed to "?? ???? and ???? JACK'S registry."

Reddit

The alleged wedding is set to take place on December 10, 2022, according to the list on an online registry website Scully & Scully.

As fans pointed out, Jenner has shared videos with her daughter in which she refers to herself as "Mommy Goose" while Stormi is "Baby Goose."

She also captioned a January 2021 Instagram post, "Mommy goose."

Cactus Jack is the name of Travis Scott's record label. The URL for the registry also ends in "jackgoose1."

Scott's real name is Jacques Webster so Jack may also be a nickname he uses.

The expensive registry features several luxury gifts fit for a multimillionaire couple including a Daum Crystal Jardin priced at $36,750.00 and a Baccarat Crystal Buddha at $8,460.00, and a Crystal Chess Set for $15K.

"Who else would be able to afford these gifts but their friends & family?" one comment on Reddit reads.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were rumored to be secretly married in 2018.

After months of calling each other "hubby" and "wifey" on social media and several posts from Jenner showing off a diamond ring on her ring finger, the couple sparked marriage rumors.

However, Scott put the rumors to rest in an interview with Rolling Stone, "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

This was after the birth of their daughter — before the couple split and later reconciled — so it seems fitting that after welcoming their second child their plans to marry would have resumed.

However, given that we're still waiting to learn the name of their son, this wedding registry may be the last of the mysteries fans need to worry about!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously revealed her son's name was Wolf Webster but later backtracked and hasn't updated her followers with her son's name since — though fans have speculated that she has teased clues about the name.

While they have yet to announce their engagement to one another, the fans seemed to think they have all the evidence they need. With the second season of the family's Hulu reality TV show, "The Kardashians," set to premiere later this year, fans may have an engagement reveal to look forward to.

