Inside The Theory That Kylie Jenner Died In 2013 & Was Replaced With A New Version Of Herself

Kylie Jenner is getting the Avril Lavigne treatment after someone on Twitter posted a wild theory they have to explain the 25-year-old former billionaire's change in appearance over the years.

Instead of opting for the leading theory, plastic surgery, which all the fans treat as a fact despite all of the Kardashian-Jenner’s attempts to dispute the claims, one fan believes that the truth goes much deeper than a little nip and tuck and lip filling.

A fan theory claims Kylie Jenner died in 2013.

On May 14, 2017, a Twitter user that goes by Luc posted her theory that Jenner, then 19 years old, had died and was replaced and that’s why her appearance has changed so much ever since her family became famous.

“New conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her,” she tweeted.

The fan posted two pictures — one from when Jenner was around 14 or 15, according to the replies, and the other from when she was 19.

When comparing the two, Jenner looks nothing like her former self, which led to people in Luc’s replies sharing that they agree.

New conspiracy theory: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her pic.twitter.com/regKzqaTKO — Luc (@ellkay_) May 14, 2017

“I’ve been thinking this for a while now,” wrote one user. “Totally different person not just physically. Her whole personality, voice, everything is just different.”

“I believe this 100000%,” wrote another.

As can be seen in the photo below, Jenner did undergo a somewhat drastic transformation between 2013 and 2014 — which is the root of the theory.

DFree/Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Her appearance stirred plenty of conversation at the time but, as time as gone on, we've gotten answers to our questions about what was really behind her new look.

Jenner has confirmed in the past that she’s gotten lip filler.

In a Refinery29 interview on October 17, 2018, her nurse confirmed that it’s the only procedure she gets done and she simply gets it in order to add “a little pout” to her lips.

Recently, however, fans have been slamming her appearance after she posted a short TikTok on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

“[You’re] beautiful but stop with the lips before it's to much your truly stunning,” wrote one user in the replies.

“At this point just put lipstick on ur nose,” wrote another.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2015, she said “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” and so she clapped back to all of the people hating on her in the comments of her TikTok.

After one person commented, “The lips, please,” Jenner replied, “It's the filter, but go off.”

If this new Jenner really was a clone, would she still be clapping back at the scrutiny toward her lips all these years later?

