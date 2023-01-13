Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Marriage To Woman He Met While They Were Still Married

Amidst reports that her ex-husband Kanye West got secretly married to Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian posted a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Stories early on Friday, January 13.

The duo reportedly had a private ceremony — though it's unclear if official documents that would legalize the marriage have been filed. West has also been spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger once again less than two years on since his split from Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder, 42, has yet to publicly comment on West’s new marriage, which comes just two months after Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalized.

But she certainly had some thoughts to share online.

Kim Kardashian appeared to respond to Kanye West's marriage via cryptic Instagram stories.

She posted a series of pointed yet vague messages to her Stories, along with photographs of her breakfast.

“I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say, just much to do,” Kardashian posted.

She went on to post four more times, seemingly contradicting that she’s actually in her “quiet girl era.”

She posted the somewhat-convoluted phrase “just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

Photo credit: Instagram

While it's unclear if Kardashian is taking aim at her ex-husband with whom she shares custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — she's certainly letting it be known that she's focusing on herself.

"People who want to see you win will help you win. Remember that,” she posted next, although she didn’t clarify what her definition of winning is.

Photo credit: Instagram

Following those quotes was a photo of a cup of coffee with the caption “early morning,” and a photograph of granola and fruit in a bowl.

Kardashian also took the time to post that new faux leather items have dropped to her SKIMS line — never let drama with your ex get in the way of business!

Kanye West likely met Bianca Censori while still married to Kim Kardashian.

While it's unclear when exactly West and Censori met or started dating, the 27-year-old started working for his Yeezy fashion company as an architectural designer in November 2020, according to her LinkedIn.

Kardashian did not file for divorce from West until February 2021.

However, at the time it was reported that the couple were already living "separate lives" with West residing primarily in Wyoming throughout the pandemic and Kardashian living in their LA home.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.