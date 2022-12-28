Kim Kardashian Discusses Marriage & Having More Kids, Saying 'Fourth Times A Charm'

Kim Kardashian isn't completely closing herself off to the idea of love and more children.

While appearing on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop Podcast," the Skims founder opened up about her love life and the possibility of having more children.

Before enjoying her single life, Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for nine months — after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West, in February 2021.

Kardashian and Davidson's relationship was highly-publicized and one of the main plotlines for her family's Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians," before they called it quits in August 2022.

Now, Kardashian says she isn't in any rush to get into another relationship — or marriage, though she definitely isn't opposed.

Kim Kardashian explains her stance on getting married again, saying "fourth times a charm."

While speaking to Paltrow, Kardashian was asked if she would ever get married once more.

"I don't know," Kardashian said. "I have this fantasy in my head like, 'fourth time’s a charm.'"

Before her relationship with West, Kardashian had been previously married to former basketball player Kris Humphries for 72 days and to music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19.

"I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real," Kardashian continued.

"The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was."

While Kardashian isn't completely throwing away the idea of getting married again, she did admit that she wants to enjoy being on her own for a bit.

"Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well," she confessed.

"I think I would definitely want a marriage but I’m so happy to take my time."

Kardashian also opened up about the possibility of having more children.

Kardashian, a mother of four — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — with her ex-husband, Kanye West, revealed that she isn't completely shutting the door on having more children.

After being asked by Paltrow if she's past having any more babies, Kardashian admitted that she doesn't "want to say 'never say never.'"

"I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision," she shared.

When Paltrow suggested freezing her eggs for future use, Kardashian shut down the idea, pointing out that many of her friends have gone that route, only to end up disappointed.

"I think embryos are the best way to go," Kardashian added. "So, whatever's meant to be will be."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has spoken about having more children.

In an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, all played a candid game of 'Most Likely.'

During the bit, the family was asked who among them would be most likely to have as many children as their mother, Kris, who has six, including Rob Kardashian.

While everyone chose Kourtney, Kim sneakily held up a photo of herself.

Who knows? Maybe a few years down the line, we'll see an announcement from Kim about her new baby!

