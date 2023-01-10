Kim Kardashian's Ex-Publicist Claims Her Flour Bomb Incident Was Staged

Kim Kardashian’s former PR strategist Sheeraz Hasan is claiming a 2012 moment that made headlines may have been an inside job.

In 2012, Kardashian was doused with white powder while attending an event to promote her True Reflection perfume in West Hollywood.

At the time, Kardashian declined to press charges but it seems that choice may not have been the good deed it seemed to be.

Kim Kardashian's former PR rep says the flour bombing was planned.

Hasan appeared on Channel 4 documentary "The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty" to claim that the SKIMS founder was in on the incident.

He claimed that he said to the reality TV star, “This is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment.”

“If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.”

Hasan confirmed that “of course” the Kardashian team was “in on it.”

At the time of the flour bombing, Kardashian stated “that probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me.”

She even went so far as to joke, “Like, I said to my make-up artist I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there!”

At the time, it was suspected that the incident was carried out by an anti-fur protestor.

The moment was captured on her E! reality series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." In the episode, Kardashian swiftly changes her outfit backstage and returns to the event.

"I've definitely experienced my fair share of haters but I don't wanna ruin the night just because this anti-fur organization tried to ruin our event with this flour bomb," Kardashian told cameras.

After the flour bombing incident, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to support their sister.

“I wish I was with my sister tonight,” Khloé tweeted. “I bet you that woman wouldn’t have dared tried a thing.”

Kourtney tweeted, “Classy to flour bomb my sister at her charity event helping women.”

Kardashian's former PR strategist has discussed her business strategy in the past.

While appearing in on a BBC show "Celebrity: A 21st Century Story," Hasan claimed Kardashian was determined to become famous.

“One of the first things she said to me when we met was, ‘Sheeraz, I want to be one of the most famous people in the world.”

He continued, “If you’re in the business of fame, you need to be a narcissist.”

When asked to explain the reasoning behind Kardashian’s public appearances, Hasan stated that “there’s no why, it’s all strategy.”

“You need some serious self-belief and that’s what [Kim’s] X-factor was,” Hasan revealed. “She had a plan, she focused, and she wouldn’t hear the word ‘no.’”

