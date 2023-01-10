Kim Kardashian's Voicemail Calling Whitney Houston An 'Old Hag' Resurfaces After She Posts Ad For Her Biopic

Kim Kardashian appears to have changed her mind about Whitney Houston after allegedly once calling the iconic star an "old hag."

The SKIMS founder posted an Instagram story promoting "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," a movie starring Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis.

The film chronicles Houston's rise to fame after being discovered by Davis.

"Guys I can't stop thinking about the Whitney Houston movie," Kardashian wrote to her Instagram followers after the film failed to meet box office expectations following its December 23 release.

Kardashian newfound love for Houston is a far cry from what the star allegedly had to say in a voicemail she is accused of sending to ex-boyfriend Ray J over a decade ago.

In October 2022, Candace Owens leaked the voicemail on her “Candace Owens Podcast"

In the alleged voicemail, Kim Kardashian slams Ray J's relationship with Whitney Houston.

A voice that Owens claims is The KKW beauty founder calls her ex “sick” and “disgusting” and labels the iconic singer an "old hag."

Ray J and Whitney Houston never confirmed their relationship but were linked as far back as 2010. At the time, Ray J was 31 while Houston was 48.

The pair were believed to have been together until Houston’s untimely death in 2012.

It is unclear where the audio came from nor is it confirmed that Kardashian is speaking in the clip.

"I think you’re honestly a sick human being," the woman Owens claims is Kardashian says.

"You are just so desperate that you’ll do anything for f-----g attention, and you’re so disgusting. Go have fun with old hag Whitney Houston, you’re so sick."

She continues, "Crack is definitely not whack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh how disgusting you guys look.”

She then quotes lyrics from Houston's 1998 hit saying, "It's not right but it's ok. I'm definitely going to make it anyway."

Following Houston's death following an overdose in 2012, Kardashian tweeted her condolences.

The Tweet read “Just heard the tragic news that Whitney Houston passed away. I pray for her daughter & loved ones. We will always love you Whitney…”

Owens claimed Kardashian was calling the singer's phone because she had a problem with Ray J getting more publicity and exposure for his then relationship with Houston.

She further alleged that the entire voicemail audio is apparently more graphic and shocking than the excerpt released.

