Kim Kardashian is probably one of the most influential people in the world — in both good ways and bad.

With over three hundred million followers on Instagram, along with her many successful business ventures, it's no secret that she has a large platform.

While the reality TV star is often criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and encouraging over consumption, Kardashian often does use to raise awareness for causes that she cares about.

Here are 9 positive things Kim Kardashian has done for the world.

1. Kim Kardashian routinely advocates for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian is following in her late-father's footsteps, by studying to become a lawyer.

She has expressed interest in prison reform and has even advocated and assisted in helping several cases be overturned, including her most notable case to help pardon Alice Marie Johnson.

According to USA Today, Kardashian appealed to former President Trump to help grant clemency to Johnson who had been sentenced to life behind bars for a non-violent drug offense.

Recently, Kardashian advocated for the exoneration of Melissa Lucio, a mother who was convicted of killing her daughter in 2008, despite Lucio's claims that her daughter's death had been an accident, according to People.

Best news ever! Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident. She is getting a hearing on her claims for her case & has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. https://t.co/NuCv4vOgJl — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 26, 2022

Her efforts to bring attention to Lucio's case seemed to work as Kardashian expressed gratitude over the decision made to grant Lucio a hearing on her claims for her case & a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

2. Kim Kardashian donated to the California Wildfire Foundation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2018, Kardashian announced her donations to the California wildfire relief efforts.

While talking to DeGeneres, Kardashian expressed gratitude to the firefighters who'd saved the home she shared with Kanye West from the California wildfires.

"We’re so grateful to them. Honestly, we couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

To show her gratitude, she announced two $200,000 donations, one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation. Kardashian partnered with her then-husband, West, and his Adidas Yeezy label to give the money away.

Kardashian even gave away $100,000 to a firefighter named Michael and his wife, Lisa, who lost their home in the Woolsey fire while helping to save other homes.

“We obviously have all the firefighters that have helped, but to know that you lost your home, Kanye, Yeezy, and Adidas wanted to donate to you guys $100,000 so that you guys can begin to pick up the pieces.”

3. Kim Kardashian donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief.

Back in 2017, Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, wreaked havoc on many parts of Texas, leaving at least 11 people dead and more without homes, according to ABC News.

In an effort to give back to those who were affected by the storm, Kardashian, along with her mom and sisters, donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

"Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong," she tweeted, joining other celebrities who pledged to donate to relief efforts.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

4. Kim Kardashian reportedly donates 10% of her earnings to charities each year.

According to E!, back in 2013 it was revealed that Kardashian donates 10% of everything she makes to different charities.

A portion of every clothing line, each endorsement deal, her TV salary, payouts for promotional appearances and everything else is given back to those who aren't as fortunate as she is.

A spokesperson for Kardashian told E! News that she's been sharing her wealth for many years—even before she rose to prominent fame. In a 2011 appearance on 'Piers Morgan Tonight,' Kardashian confirmed that "whatever it is" she earns, she donates 10% of it.

"Every year," she said, "Absolutely."

"It's not just about giving away, it's about finding something you really connect with," she said. "So many people ask us to donate money, [but] some things just don't make sense to me and I don't feel connected or passionate to that certain thing. So when I find something I like…it makes it just so much more meaningful."

5. Kim used 'KUWTK' to raise awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.

On season 14 of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' Kardashian decided to raise awareness to the homelessness problem in her home city.

In an episode, she visited Alexandria House, a shelter for women and children, and hosted a party for those who lived there, offering them products and services, according to E! News.

After the episode aired, Kardashian tweeted that many people had started to donate to Alexandria House because of her decision to highlight the shelter on 'KUWTK.'

"Just got off the phone w/ our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired [Alexandria House] has been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved! One person even donated $1mil. THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference! #AlexandriaHouse," she wrote.

6. Kim Kardashian donated her wedding gifts from her nuptials with Kris Humphries.

After her marriage with Kris Humphries ended after 72 days, Kim Kardashian decided to give away all of the wedding gifts she'd received.

According to The Huffington Post, she gave away $200,000 worth of gifts to the Dream Foundation, which grants wishes to adults facing life-threatening illnesses.

Erinn Lynch, a spokesperson for the Dream Foundation, told the Huffington Post that the organization is "grateful" Kardashian is using the situation to help others, saying that it's not the first time Kim has donated to them.

"Kim has a long history of giving to Dream Foundation with her time, financial contributions and simply holding the hands of dreamers facing a terminal illness. We are thankful to have Kim as a part of our service."

7. Kim Kardashian has raised awareness about the Armenian genocide.

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent on her father's side, has always been vocal about the genocide through trips to Armenia, social media posts, and campaigns.

After President Biden announced the recognition of the killings of ethnic Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, Kardashian commemorated the historic event by sharing poems written by the grandchildren of survivors, according to Newsweek.

"Today is the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide and I'm so proud that America has recognized this," she said.

In October 2020, Kardashian also made a pledge to donate $1 million to the Armenia Fund, according to Variety.

"I've been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance," she said in an Instagram video.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.”

She explained that the money would be used to help civilians who were displaced due to conflict in Armenia, and urged her fans to donate as well.

8. Kim and Kanye refused baby gifts after North West was born, and asked for donations instead.

When Kardashian was six months pregnant with North West, a source told US Weekly that she and West had not registered for any baby supplies, nor did they plan to in the future.

Instead, they asked that friends, family, and fans to donate money to the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where West grew up.

A spokesperson for the hospital told TMZ that the money raised would be used to treat sick babies.

"Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their thoughtfulness and support of the hospital," a representative for the hospital said in a statement.

"Funds donated on behalf of Kardashian and West will be directed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Fund, which will help care for the most critically ill babies and their families."

9. Kim Kardashian partnered with the Make-A-Wish foundation to surprise a fan.

According to Glamour, Kardashian, along with her nephew Mason Disick, made a fan's dream come true through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Kardashian posted a photo beside the young girl, captioning it, "Mason & I spent the day with this beautiful soul, Anissa! Thank you Make-A-Wish for this special day!"

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.