How Kris Jenner Learned 19-Year-Old Kim Kardashian Was Married & Secretly Living With Allegedly Abusive Ex

In 2011, Kris Jenner released a memoir titled "Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian."

The book explores everything from Jenner's relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson and the aftermath of the O.J. Simpson trial to finding reality TV fame along with her six kids.

But some of the details about Jenner's kids before they became household names may surprise fans of the typically close-knit family.

Kris Jenner had no idea where Kim Kardashian was living during her first marriage.

Kim Kardashian married record producer Damon Thomas when she was only 19 years old— he was 29.

In Jenner's memoir, she never mentions Thomas by name but wrote that Kardashian had moved out of her father's home to an "undisclosed location" at 19.

It wasn't until Jenner took Kardashian furniture shopping that she realized her daughter had rented an apartment in Northridge and had been driving a brand new Jaguar that Thomas had reportedly bought for her.

Jenner didn't realize Kardashian had married Thomas until three months after the ceremony. It was her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who found out after doing an Internet search for Kim and finding the marriage certificate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Kardashian accused Damon Thomas of abusing her.

Kardashian's marriage to Thomas, which was her first, happened in 2000. The two eloped in Las Vegas less than a year after meeting each other. They ended up divorcing three years later.

Kardashian later claimed she was high on ecstasy at the wedding.

Despite being married for a short amount of time, the relationship was reportedly toxic, with Kardashian alleging that Thomas had been abusive to her throughout the relationship.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian claimed that Thomas was controlling and possessive.

“Damon decided what we would do and when we would do it. He was very much the King of the castle,” Kardashian said in her filing. "Sometimes, Damon would not allow me to leave. For example, he would not allow me to go to the mall alone, or with friends."

"He told me that he did not want men to have an opportunity to ‘hit’ on me. He would not allow me to go out to dinner with friends I have known since I was a child. If Damon were not home, I was required to call him and ask permission to leave the house.”

She also revealed that eventually, things escalated to physical violence.

“He became enraged and punched me in the face. My face was bruised and swollen as a result,” she continued. “I thought about calling the police but was afraid and decided not to do so."

"On another occasion, we were at the marital residence and had an argument. He grabbed my arm and slammed me against the sliding mirror of the closet in our bedroom.”

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kardashian shared that she "used to be so dependent on guys" she would be in relationships with.

"If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, Wake up; you are way too smart for this," she said, referring to her marriage with Thomas.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.