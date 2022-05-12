Kim Kardashian Asks Why Kanye West Can Discuss Their Divorce In Music But She’s Slammed For Doing It On TV

Kim Kardashian is calling out the double standard she has been subjected to during her divorce from Kanye West.

The “SKIMS” opened up on a May 12 episode of her Hulu reality series “The Kardashians,” telling sister Kourtney that she is “very sure now” about the divorce.

The episode was largely focused on Kardashian’s attempt to forge her own public presence by finding her personal style post-divorce.

However, the star had another revelation about her public persona and how she is perceived.

Kim Kardashian noted that she is not given the same respect Kanye West receives.

"If I do something on a reality show, it's like, 'How dare she talk about it,'" she said in a confessional.

"And then he can do a song, but that's so creative and expressive. It always like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways, and one is respected and one is not.”

The episode, which seems to have been filmed in early November, comes after West has already released one album, “DONDA”, and is working on a second album that both explored his divorce in depth.

Prior to this, West was well-documented to have frequently aired out deeply personal details about Kardashian and their four children.

Yet, the criticism we see most often is leveled against his billionaire ex-wife who has made a career out of allowing cameras into her personal life.

Kardashian has been labeled “talentless,” “famous for being famous” and is frequently blasted for broadcasting her life online and on TV.

But when West publicly pleaded for his ex-wife back, rapped about moving on with another woman and discussed his children’s perception of him on “DONDA” he was nominated for “Album of the Year” at the Grammys, among other awards.

Kardashian notes inherent hypocrisy in what we deem as acceptable forms of expression.

If West’s outlet is his music, why can’t Kardashian’s be her show?

It doesn’t seem fair to put boundaries on how a person discusses their divorce, especially if their ex-partner is praised and given accolades for the avenue he has chosen.

West has long pushed a narrative that his perceived “genius” is an excuse for terrible and, often, abusive behavior and for a time Kardashian even played a role in excusing his actions.

However, Kardashian and her family are rarely afforded the same kindness.

This is not to say that reality TV show is art, that is a whole separate debate, but is it at least fair to deem it a credible form of expression?

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.