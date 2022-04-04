Grammy Wins For Marilyn Manson, Kanye West & Louis C.K. Are A Slap In The Face For Abuse Survivors

Cancel culture doesn’t exist — at least not in the way that it’s meant to.

The concept exists, of course. Conservatives love to pair the term up with “woke culture” and “radical left” in vain attempts to showcase their ignorance, while actual leftists and social media users over the age of 16 understand the purpose of this purported graveyard for celebrities.

It’s meant to provide some sort of accountability for the actions of the rich and famous who are still people, just like you and I.

However, every year during the awards season we are reminded that accountability doesn’t matter — nor does being a literal menace to society.

Giving abusers like Louis C.K. and Marilyn Manson Grammy awards is a slap in the face to victims everywhere.

For the first time in five years, Louis C.K. stepped out of his shell and released a comedy album that was nominated for — and won — Best Comedy Album of the Year.

In 2017, during the height of the #MeToo movement which saw celebrities like Harvey Weinstein facing sexual abuse allegations, Louis C.K. was accused of having exposed himself to and masturbated in front of multiple women without consent.

C.K. issued his apology, saying "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions."

However, a year later he was back in New York’s Comedy Cellar performing a handful of stand-up sets, and three years after that he would announce his national comedy tour.

In his Grammy-nominated comedy album, “Sincerely,” he addresses the sexual misconduct allegations.

"It's kind of like a Negro spiritual," he said in the special while discussing consent. "It's sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you're like, 'Hey, they're having a good time out there.’"

While I don’t believe in completely canceling someone and ruining their entire life, I don’t believe people who’ve made such significant mistakes should be celebrated at an awards show.

To celebrate a work of art, you are also celebrating the person that the art is coming from, and C.K. does not deserve to be celebrated.

If awards shows are supposed to hand awards out to the best that society has to offer, these people shouldn’t be included in the running.

Marilyn Manson also falls under the same category.

Over 14 women have accused Manson of abuse, sexual or otherwise, and he was still nominated for a Grammy for his work with Kanye West on the album DONDA.

This is especially upsetting when you look at the fact that the Grammys barred West from performing at the Grammys after months of harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson and launching a racist tirade against Trevor Noah for speaking out against his behavior.

When asked about Manson's Grammy nomination specifically, Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told TheWrap that it would not "restrict" people.

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration," said Mason. "We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

It’s like the Grammys wanted to save face but not too much, or maybe they wanted the controversy to boost their awful ratings.

Everyone should be allowed the opportunity to change and become better people in order to rectify their past, but all of that can be done at home and not on one of the biggest stages in television history.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter.