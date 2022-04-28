Fans Debate Whether Kim Kardashian Should Have Taken Kanye West Back After Seeing Him Get Tape From Ray J

The Kardashian’s Hulu show has finally hit the streaming service and there are many things coming to light about the drama that has unfolded over the many months leading up to the premiere.

During the most recent episode, Kim Kardashian gathered her mother, Kris Jenner, and several other close friends to reveal what Kanye West had done for her before her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Before the show, Kanye delivered Kim's sex tape with Ray J to her, dividing the internet’s opinions.

During the scene, Kardashian gets very emotional as she unpacks the suitcase that West brought from his flight to LA — since they were performing SNL in New York City.

“He got me all of the sex tape back,” she said. “When he flew home, he got the computer, it was on the hard drive, and he met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

Ye flew from NY to LA and back to NY overnight to get the remaining unreleased footage of Kim's sex tape from Ray J and give it to her before her SNL appearance: pic.twitter.com/Mv0agCseUE — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) April 28, 2022

But many people joked that immediately after, that same night, Kardashian kissed SNL comedian Pete Davidson, likely starting their relationship through their time working together on the show.

This joke implies that Kardashian owed West something for doing what he did for her when in reality, all he did was something nice for a woman who was soon-to-be his ex-wife and for the kids he has had with her.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she said to the camera. “I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is the most important thing to me.”

Fans were surprised that Kim didn't take Kanye back after the gesture.

But as someone on the subreddit devoted to everything Kardashian, r/KUWTK, said, that doesn’t mean she owes him anything.

“Some of the takes [I’ve] seen on here and on Twitter since last night's episode have been completely crazy and misogynistic,” they began their post.

“Kanye chose to do a nice thing for his then soon-to-be ex-wife and their kids. She didn’t force him to and doesn’t owe him anything but her gratitude,” they wrote.

“Kanye also chose to support her at SNL, again it wasn’t by force and she doesn’t owe him anything but her gratitude for it.”

West, out of the kindness of his heart, chose to help out Kardashian and his children by doing what he did, and if he had any underlying motives then those were his own and she owes them nothing.

It’s v sad the way things have ended up between them publicly but to see Kanye fly to LA, meet up with Ray J and get all of Kim’s sex tape and bring it back to her, is making me tear up. They were broken up at that point so he really did that for her and their kids I’m so — lia (@liatamera) April 28, 2022

The idea that he did something for her therefore she owes him something back, is misogynistic and downright absurd.

Women do not owe men anything just because they do something for them.

Acts of kindness aren’t done in hopes of a reward, and West’s act is no different.

There are better hills to die on than the one where West deserves some sort of special treatment or relationship with Kardashian because he got her sex tape back.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.