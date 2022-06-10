Khloe Kardashian Posts Video Of Daughter Watching Hulu Episode About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping up with Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal on ‘The Kardashians’ with her daughter True and fans have some thoughts.

Kardashian recently posted an Instagram story where she is seen watching episode 9 of ‘The Kardashians’ with True.

The penultimate episode of the season showed Kim Kardashian's raw reaction to learning Thompson had fathered a child with another woman after getting back with Khloe Kardashian.

While fans were eager to tune in, they were also surprised to know that a certain Kardashian child was watching too.

Khloe Kardashian shared a video of her watching the episode with True.

In Kardashian’s recent Instagram story, True and she can be seen laying in bed while watching an episode of ‘The Kardashians’.

Kardashian asked her daughter what they were doing. True said, “Watching mommy.”

That conversation was followed by a cheerful ‘Yay!’ from Kardashian while she encouraged True to do the same.

While it's unclear if Kardashian showed the entirety of the episode to True, fans were quick to weigh in on their thoughts about the 4-year-old watching the show.

One TikToker shared a video where he is hilariously reacting to Kardashian’s story. He thought it was quite funny that Kardashian was making True watch that episode and that led him to question whether True has been keeping up with everything until now.

He said, “I’m picturing True Thompson just sitting there watching this scene hearing auntie Kylie say that her dad is the worst person on the planet.”

He also wondered whether a 4-year-old could even understand what was going on.

“Can a 4-year-old rationalize the conversation Kris is having with Khloe?” he said.

Some fans mentioned that Khloe might not have shown True the entire episode.

Many internet users were also puzzled to see Kardashian making her daughter watch her dad’s cheating scandal.

However, Kardashian’s Instagram story is only a couple of seconds long, so it’s hard to tell whether True watched the entire episode.

One user commented, “She definitely didn’t let her watch the end part. She’s probably only watching the part where they shop and stuff.”

Another user wrote, “I’m sure she stopped it or maybe she has a special edit where they changed the ending for her lol.”

Some fans thought that Khloe was taking a jab at Tristan.

Loyal fans of Kardashian felt that her Instagram story was more for Thompson rather than True.

As Thompson has cheated on Kardashian multiple times even resulting in fathering another child, fans thought she wanted to make Thompson realize the consequences of his actions.

One user wrote, “I’m sure it’s more of a statement like- trashton are you proud of how you acted publically where your daughter could easily see it all?”

Another user wrote, “It might just be a backhanded way of saying to Tristan, look, your child will see this one day.”

As the Kardashian family are celebrities, it’s only a matter of time before True would find out everything about her parents. So fans also thought that Kardashian did the right thing and commended her for letting her daughter watch what her father did.

One person commented, "Good!!! She needs to stop babying the men in their life and this is how!! Kids need to know who their real dad is!"

