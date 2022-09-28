Khloe Kardashian Body-Shames Chloe Grace Moretz In Old Tweet As Actress Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia

Chloe Grace Moretz was once body-shamed and slut-shamed by Khloe Kardashian when the actress was just 19 years old.

The "Carrie" star, who recently opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia after vicious trolling online, was targeted by members of the Kardashian family back in 2016.

What happened between Khloe Kardashian and Chloe Grace Moretz?

In July 2016, Moretz engaged in a public feud with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that ended with the latter body-shaming the teen actress.

At the time, Kim and Taylor Swift were at odds after the SKIMS founder posted supposed "proof" on her Snapchat that proved Swift was "lying," according to The Sun.

However, Kim's post annoyed Moretz, who tweeted: "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world."

"Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."

Shortly after Moretz tweeted, calling out Kim, her older sister, Khloe, jumped in and responded with a collage of photos of Moretz.

In them was a picture of the actress next to another photo of an unknown blonde-haired woman, thought to be Moretz, in the sea wearing a bikini that showed her having a wardrobe malfunction.

"Is this the hole you're referring to???" Khloe captioned the post, tagging Moretz.

Khloe Kardashian has jumped in to defend her sister Kim from Chloe Grace Moretz pic.twitter.com/umCy8H0Sdk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2016

Moretz quickly responded, writing, "Fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed."

It wasn't long before people started defending Moretz, and calling out Khloe for body-shaming a teenager.

The Good American founder tweeted back in an effort to explain her actions, writing that she has "an animal instinct to protect and defend my family."

Chloe Grace Moretz recently spoke out against body-shaming.

While speaking to Hunger magazine, Moretz, 25, condemned the "horrific" memes on social media that made fun of her body.

Moretz said the viral memes contributed to her having body dysmorphia and becoming "super self-conscious" when it came to how she viewed herself.

"I've actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand," Moretz explained.

"And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time."

Moretz revealed that it was extremely difficult for her to get over the situation due to people around her downplaying the entire incident.

"Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone, and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f— up, it's funny,'" she added.

"And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke, and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.

"It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers," she told the publication.

"And to this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome."

