Kendall Jenner Slammed After Video Resurfaces Of Her Allegedly Hitting Someone With Wine Bottle

A video that appears to show Kendall Jenner hitting someone is generating some intense backlash for the model.

Jenner has faced numerous controversies over the years with fans often accusing her of being rude.

Therefore, when fans posted the video to Reddit, a debate ensued about whether she was the rudest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In the 2015 video, Kendall Jenner appears to smack someone with a wine bottle.

In the resurfaced video, Jenner can be seen standing by a bar with a wine bottle dangling in her hands, while someone off camera is heard counting down from three.

"One, two, three," the person in the background says before Jenner suddenly turns around and appears to slam the wine bottle at the person who had been recording her.

The video, which was posted the video to Reddit, garnered a lot of mixed reactions from people, who either labeled the reality star as being "miserable" or tried to defend her actions.

"Though I think paparazzi are inherently exploitative (not sure if it’s just a fan), it’s so wild to me that she can have no repercussions for swinging a bottle at someone, yet if someone did that to her (with cause) they would literally go to prison," one user commented.

Another user pointed out that it looks as if Jenner "just knocked the phone out with her hand" since it looked "like she passed the bottle to the other hand before she sees the person filming."

This isn't the first time that Jenner has been called out for her apparent "rude behavior."

During a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble accused the model of being "a rude person for years."

Kendall had gotten into a fight with her sister, Kylie Jenner, during a car ride in a previous episode, leaving both Kylie and Gamble, who had also been in the car, to drop Kendall off at the side of the road where she was picked up by the rest of her sisters.

After the disagreement, Jenner called Gamble to try and patch things up. "I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly," she told him over the phone.

However, the phone call only seemed to heighten as Gamble fired back.

"You've been a rude person for years," he told her. "You're an a-hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologize for nothing."

Jenner was also recently called out by Kardashian fans for her "disgusting" behavior that was shown in Hulu's Victoria's Secret documentary.

In the scene, Jenner is seated in a makeup chair while fans gathered around her, looking to take a photo with the famous model.

Jenner ended up taking the phone of one of the people in the group, snapped a selfie, and then handed the phone back to the person without turning around.

According to The Sun, fans were enraged by Jenner's behavior and accused her of being that way in real life.

"This clip of Kendall from the Hulu Victoria's Secret doc really says a lot about who she probably really is," one user wrote, while another added, "That eyebrow raise and look of annoyance is irritating my soul."

