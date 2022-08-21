9 Times Khloe Kardashian Had Great Relationship Advice — That She Should Follow Herself

Khloe Kardashian is often the person her sisters turn to for life and relationship advice yet the third-born sister has had arguably the most troubled love life.

Fans of Kardashians' many reality TV shows and spin-offs have watched her leave a troubled marriage to Lamar Odom and have seen her push through Tristan Thompson's many cheating scandals.

Yet the mom-of-two has still managed to deliver some wise tidbits of relationship wisdom through it all — even if she doesn't always take her own advice.

Here are some of the times Khloe Kardashian has given relationship advice that she should follow.

1. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you."

Back in October 2018, Kardashian posted an image of some relationship advice on her Instagram account. She had advised people to get rid of any negative people in their lives.

“Free yourself from negative people. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be," she wrote.

The advice went on to mention and point out the positive aspects of not having negative people in your life.

2. Don't change yourself for a man who cheats.

In an episode of her show "Revenge Body", Kardashian spoke up about getting cheated on and how it can destroy a person's confidence.

“Getting cheated on sucks, but that doesn’t mean you need to say ‘Man, if I looked like her, maybe, it wouldn’t have happened,’” she said.

“It probably still would have happened. Sad to say, that’s his issue.”

3. Cheating isn't the fault of the person who got cheated on.

In another interview with Variety, Kardashian was asked about how she handled everything amid Thompson's cheating scandal. She talked about how a woman shouldn’t be blamed if her significant other cheats on her.

“It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally. It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women,” The Good American CEO said.

“And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way.”

4. “If that’s going to make him feel loved, don’t you just want to get the band-aid.”

In an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian is seen telling Khloe about an argument she had with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

She mentioned how he was being childish because she wouldn’t get him a band-aid of his preference.

After listening to that, Khloe said, “But if that’s going to make him feel better just to get him a band-aid… but if that’s going to make him feel more loved, don’t you want to just get him the band-aid?”

This is when I knew it was DONE. Kim was FED UP! pic.twitter.com/eNK1PV0ERe https://t.co/X8XCf8vSwW — Kristy Yamacoochie (@brownandbella) February 4, 2022

5. “We all make mistakes. We’re humans.”

In this piece of advice, Kardashian addressed Thompson and how she doesn’t think he’s a bad person.

“I forgive Tristan. I don’t think he’s a bad person,” Kardashian said.

“We all make mistakes. We’re humans. But if I’m sitting here like, ‘life sucks, life is so unjust, unfair’...then you’re just going to attract all this heavy stuff.”

6. “And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything.”

In one instance, a fan tweeted about how one gets over a heartbreak. Kardashian replied to that tweet with some advice.

She wrote, “I’m sorry to hear that. And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. He will become stronger every day.”

I’m sorry to hear that. And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. He will become stronger every day — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 5, 2019

7. “You never stop loving. Once you love someone honestly, truly, you will never be unable to un-love them.”

This is another quote about love that Kardashian posted on her Instagram account.

“You only find someone who will love you more. At that time your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that ever made you happy,” Kardashian wrote.

8. “I think I’m really great at having closure.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Kardashian gives some wise words about getting into another relationship after going through a painful breakup. She mentioned that if she were in that position, she tries to not bring the past baggage into her new relationship.

“I really think I’m great at having closure. I’m living in the present. I can’t dwell on the past…I try to know that I’m really healed, cause’ it’s fair to yourself or the person you’re dating,” the star said.

9. “Focus on making yourself happy.”

In another instance, a fan asked Kardashian on Twitter what advice she would give to her younger self.

Kardashian replied, “Try not to live up to [everyone] else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy.”

I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure &probably won’t matter in the grand scheme — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 26, 2021

There are similar instances where Kardashian had given some wise advice, which has led fans to wonder why “The Kardashians” star doesn’t follow her own advice.

However, while speaking on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian pointed out that taking your own advice is easier said than done.

“I don’t think most people take their own advice,” Kardashian said.

“I think it’s so easy for us to give advice, but I don’t think it’s as easy for us to take our own advice.”

