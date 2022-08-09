Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Payments Amid Feud

Britney Spears's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will reportedly lose the child support payments he's been receiving from Spears in the next two years.

The dancer-turned-DJ has come under fire from Spears' fans after disclosing in an interview that their sons choose not to see the star and defending her father for placing her under a controversial 13-year conservatorship that ended last year.

Federline's comments about his ex come as the father-of-six prepares to see monthly child support payments from Spears cease as his sons turn 18 in September 2023 and 2024.

Kevin Federline has fought to increase Britney Spears' child support payments.

Back in 2018, Federline went to court and requested an increase in the $20,000 a month child support payments. He claimed that he made less than 1% of what Spears made and thought she should be paying more when it came to their sons, Sean and Jayden.

In court documents, according to Radar Online, Federline said Spears was “one of the most recognized musical performers of our time,” having sold 80 million records worldwide.

In his declaration, Federline said he worked as a DJ and music producer, telling the court that he was currently making a lot less than he did when they reached their original child support agreement in 2008 following their divorce.

“I work as a DJ. My income this year is approximately $3,000 per month, which I earn by traveling to various entertainment venues around the country and providing musical entertainment,” Federline allegedly said in the court documents.

“My income has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008."

"I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a 'name' and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income.”

Federline allegedly claimed he needed more child support in order to provide some similarities between the lifestyle Sean and Jayden experience at his home and that which they experience when they're with their mother.

Spears, who had still been under her conservatorship at the time, opposed the request for an increase.

She allegedly claimed that the child support payments were only part of what she paid for her children and that she shelled out money for her son's private school tutoring, extracurricular activities, clothing, and phone bills.

“We want to know where that $20,000 is going," a source close to Spears told Entertainment Tonight. "Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going."

However, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, eventually ended up offering Federline $10,000 additional payments a month and the dispute was settled shortly after.

Now, Federline's child support checks that he receives from Spears will decrease after their oldest son, Sean, turns 18 next year before Jayden also turns 18 the following year.

Federline, The, who was married to Spears for three years, from 2004 to 2007, also has two adult children from a relationship prior to marrying Spears and two more children from his current marriage.

He recently spoke about the relationship between Spears and their children, telling the Daily Mail that Sean and Jayden choose not to see their mother.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her," Federline told the publication. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Spears then took to Instagram, according to CBS News, calling the interview "hurtful."

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone," she wrote. "I gave them everything."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.