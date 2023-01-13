Kanye West Dropped A Clue About His 'Secret Marriage' A Month Ago & No One Noticed

Kanye West’s ‘secret’ marriage to Bianca Censori may have been hidden in plain sight.

According to TMZ, West, 45, wed the 27-year-old Yeezy architectural designer in a private ceremony — though it doesn’t appear any documents to make the marriage legal have been filed quite yet.

The father-of-four was seen wearing a wedding ring and having a meal with his Australian bride in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

If we had been paying attention to the disgraced rapper’s recent musical ventures, we may have picked up on the clues he had been dropping.

Kanye West’s song ‘Censori Overload’ appears to be an ode to Bianca Censori.

West dropped the track in a now-deleted Instagram post on December 7, his first song since his series of controversial, racist, and antisemitic statements turned many fans against him.

The track, which has since been uploaded to SoundCloud by a fan, was also dubbed ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ by NME due to its heavy sampling of Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same name.

“Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” West captioned the post.

Ye may have hinted at his marriage in a ‘Censori Overload’ verse.

“And The Bible said I can’t have any more sex till marriage,” he raps in the first verse.

The verse also appears to reference his split from Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper-turned-designer in 2021.

“Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts,” he raps.

Later in the song, he appears to double down on his offensive statements made against the Jewish community.

“Everyone’s a Karen / Claimin’ that they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand.”

In the second verse, he raps twice: “Tweeted ‘death con’, now we past three.”

Here he references the tweet that got him banned from Twitter on October 9, when he threatened that he would be “going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people.”

The outro of the song samples a section of his now-infamous interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which West praised Adolf Hitler and defended Nazism.

In the interview, Jones attempted to diffuse West’s pro-Nazi sentiments, saying: “Can we just kind of say, like, you like the uniforms but that’s about it?”

West told audiences “there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler,” but 'Censori Overload' cuts off the words “about Hitler.”

Censori is originally from Melbourne, Australia but, according to a Vogue interview, divides her time between her home country and Los Angeles.

