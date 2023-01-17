Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Emotional Process' Of Blending Families With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about the reality of blending families.

Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July 2022 in Las Vegas before having another ceremony for friends and family in August 2022, opened up about the reality of bringing both her and Affleck's families together.

Jennifer Lopez shared the 'emotional process' of blending families with Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on the TODAY show to promote her new film 'Shotgun Wedding' with co-star Josh Duhamel on January 16, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer revealed what it's like having Affleck's children and hers living together.

"We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she said. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

From her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, while Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

"At the same time, like, all your dreams coming true and it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born," Lopez added.

Lopez and Affleck, who had previously dated in 2002 before calling their engagement off in 2004, reconnected after the 'Argo' actor split from his ex-girlfriend, Ana De Armas.

During Lopez's December 2022 Vogue cover, she shared that Affleck had reached out via email to let her know he'd spoken about her during a recent interview.

“Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” she told the publication.

Lopez has previously opened up about the 'process' behind blending her family with Affleck's.

While speaking to Vogue in December 2022, Lopez revealed that she and Affleck have been "learning about parenting from each other."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said of blending their families.

Lopez made sure to note that while Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner is "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," her situation with Marc Anthony has not been the same.

The 'Hustlers' actress explained that since Anthony lives on the East Coast, their children, Max and Emme, have "so many feelings" about living in Beverly Hills.

"They're teens," she acknowledged. "But it's going really well so far."

Lopez also expressed her hope that their newly blended family will be able to find their new normal soon.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.