Server Calls Ben Affleck 'Cheap' & Claims Jennifer Lopez Removes Tips From Table If He Leaves Too Much

Jennifer Lopez was once accused of being a stingy tipper — and forcing her husband, Ben Affleck, to do the same as well.

It's a well-known fact that service industry workers need their tips in order to make a decent wage, and surely celebrities, including Lopez and Affleck, can afford to tip generously.

Unfortunately, that is not the case.

Jennifer Lopez was accused of removing server's tips from table after Ben Affleck tipped "too much."

The accusation came from a former casino dealer, who ranted about the incident in a since-deleted TikTok video, according to Geo News.

In the video, the former employee, J. Nguyen, blasted Affleck for being "rude" to other casino players, criticizing his behavior and pointing out that anyone who works in casinos are well aware of how "cheap" the "Gone Girl" actor truly is.

"Ben Affleck has one of the worst reputations in the casino industry," she said. "We hate him. He's cheap [and] rude to other players."

Nguyen continued, blasting Lopez for being "stingy," adding, "[Lopez] tells [Affleck] not to tip. He doesn't tip anymore, baby! You don't need to tell him nothing, he ain't doing it."

She said that not only her but her other colleagues can vouch for the couple's terrible behavior, and claimed to have a slew of anecdotes that would put Affleck to shame.

Nguyen called Affleck "entitled," saying that he often acts the same way "all over the country, in all the casinos."

"I am so happy he ended up with JLo," she joked. "You guys are perfect."

Ben Affleck was previously banned from a casino in Las Vegas.

In May 2014, Affleck made headlines after he was banned for life from the blackjack table at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck had been in Vegas with his then-wife, Jennifer Garner, when the "Justice League" actor was suddenly approached by security under the suspicion of counting cards.

A source told the publication that Affleck was accused of being "too good at the game."

While counting cards is not illegal, it is frowned upon by casinos in Vegas.

Despite being banned from the blackjack table, the hotel allowed Affleck to play other games in the casino, and even called a car for Affleck and Garner at the end of the night.

"The hotel was very nice to them," the source said.

A few months later, in September 2014, the actor confirmed that the incident was true, and acknowledged rumors that he suffers from a gambling addiction.

In an interview with Details magazine, via Entertainment Tonight, Affleck said, "I took some time to learn the game and became a decent blackjack player. And once I became decent, the casinos asked me not to play blackjack."

"I mean, the fact that being good at the game is against the rules at the casinos should tell you something about casinos."

Affleck revealed that besides playing blackjack, he doesn't "gamble at all."

He continued, saying he wasn't hesitant to talk about the casino incident, and wanted to clear up the rumors he had a gambling addiction.

"Usually when you're a compulsive gambler, the casinos don't ask you to leave because you're beating them. You know?"

