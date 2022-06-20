Jennifer Lopez Snubs Marc Anthony & Posts Father's Day Tribute To Ben Affleck

For Father's Day, Jennifer Lopez penned a tribute to her fiancé Ben Affleck, while leaving out her ex-husband and father of her two children, Marc Anthony.

On her Instagram page, Lopez posted a montage of Affleck and herself, saying in the narration: "This is the best time of my life. I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I feel incredibly blessed.”

In the caption of the video, Lopez wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever.”

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

She continued the tribute in her newsletter, praising Affleck for loving her and Marc Anthony's children, Emme and Max, 14, "without obligation."

"I have had a front-row seat to watching how you father for over a year now. … You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen," the singer wrote.

Lopez also paid tribute to her "gentle" and "kind" father, writing: "you have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example.”

While fans gushed over Lopez and Affleck, who recently got engaged in April 2022 after rekindling their romance, others wondered why Lopez hadn't posted anything for Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2011.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have remained friends since their split.

For Father's Day in 2021, Lopez posted a handful of photos of Anthony with their children on her Instagram story.

Lopez has been open about her co-parenting relationship with Anthony, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017 that she and her ex-husband were at “a great place."

“We’re always gonna be great friends,” Lopez said. “I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.”

At the time, Lopez said she and Anthony got along so well that he was in the process of helping her make her Spanish album.

“Honestly, I think it has even helped our relationship,” she continued. “It’s even better; we’re just in a really great place. And the kids get to spend time with the two of us and see us working together. It’s good for them; it’s good for us. It’s just good for the whole family.”

In 2018, Lopez told Sunday 'TODAY' host Willie Geist that Anthony helped her a lot with her career while the two were married.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered," the 'Let's Get Loud' singer said.

Lopez said Anthony would insist, "You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer." She added, "And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.