Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Punishes Ben Affleck For Past Mistakes By Making Him Pay For Everything

Even after reuniting with her old flame, Jennifer Lopez can’t let go of the past, making Ben Affleck pay for his wrongdoings.

The two initially got engaged in 2002, but they broke up days before their wedding when Affleck was caught having a wild night out at a strip club and partying with some girls at a friend's house.

Now, several years later, the two got back together but the "Let’s Get Loud" singer seems to have not moved on from the past.

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck spend money on everything they do.

"He's like her personal bank account. He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out,” a source revealed to Radar.

"The limos are all on his tab, too, and he's always buying her things. It's pretty ironic since he's not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he's paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt."

Sources have found out that although Lopez is worth $400 million and Affleck is worth $150 million, she still makes him pick up the bill for all their expenses.

The source continued, "She hasn't forgotten or completely forgiven him, so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior.”

Lopez has set the bar for Affleck to pay for his past sins.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be having problems in their marriage.

Ever since the two got married in July 2022, they have been allegedly having fights and arguments.

The pair had trouble adjusting to their lives together which resulted in numerous arguments.

"He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," another source revealed to Radar.

Additionally, their fights turn a bit ugly at times when things get heated up.

"She's been known to yell at him and point her finger. It makes people wonder if she mistakes him for the dog!" the source explained.

One of the things that have turned into a major issue would be Affleck’s smoking habit.

Lopez has made it clear that she wants him to give up smoking and while Affleck has agreed to quit, he hasn’t done so yet.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes. He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever,” the source added.

Additionally, while being a husband and wife, the two have to co-parent their children with their ex-partners.

Affleck has three kids with his ex, Jennifer Garner while Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

While trying to parent their children and maintain their busy careers, they are struggling to give each other the time which has caused friction in their relationship.

"They're back to the grind of work and parenting. Reality has set in,” the source added.

