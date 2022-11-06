Why Jennifer Lopez's Nanny Allegedly Quit After Just One Week Of Working With Her Two Kids

While Jennifer Lopez's two children have now outgrown nannies, at one point, Lopez reportedly struggled to keep staff around to watch her children.

Lopez, who shares twins, Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz, 14, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, once had a hard time trying to find a suitable nanny to oversee and take care of her kids.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer previously spoke about the misconceptions she had when it comes to motherhood, especially next to her busy schedule.

"You cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you are a mom," Lopez said. "I used to give my friends who have kids advice all the time, and they would look at me like I had three heads."

"And then, when I had you two, the minute I had you two, I literally apologized to all my friends.”

Lopez's packed schedule, which she says doesn't get in the way of her children, was a factor in hiring a nanny, however, it didn't quite work out.

Jennifer Lopez's nanny allegedly quit after just one week of working with her two kids.

According to Today, "The Wedding Planner" actress was left scrambling to find a replacement after her nanny walked out a week after being hired.

"Probably more like running off the job,” an insider told the National Enquirer, via Today.

“Normally people who make huge sums of money and have loads of professional and social obligations hire a nanny for each child, especially for newborns. But it is as if Jennifer expects one nanny not only to take care of both twins, but to work 16-hour days, seven days a week!”

The nanny's around-the-clock schedule was allegedly the reason behind her quitting.

However, the second nanny Lopez hired allegedly quit just as quickly as the first one had.

“They hired a second nanny, who was wonderful with the twins, but she couldn’t take working such long hours without a break,” the source continued.

“After that nanny resigned, the couple began desperately seeking nanny No. 3.”

While Lopez has never publicly addressed the news of multiple nannies quitting within a couple of days to a week of being hired, the singer did address how her career affects her children's lives.

In March 2017, while on "The Real," Lopez spoke about how her two children will sometimes have to ask permission to enjoy "more quality time" as a family because of how frequently Lopez is traveling or busy with work.

"My son said to me this week, he goes, 'Mom, I'd like to schedule ... a picnic with you this week cause I know you've been, you know, working hard,'" Lopez revealed.

Lopez took her son's joking comment in stride, admitting that she entertained the idea.

"He was with me in New York, but still, he was like, 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.' And I was like, 'Okay baby.'"

