Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Reconnected With Ben Affleck After Splitting From Alex Rodriguez

It's been almost four months since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, and almost two months since their second wedding at Affleck's home in Georgia.

The couple, who were previously engaged in 2002 before ending their relationship in 2004, shocked fans after getting back together in the spring of 2021.

In a recent interview with Vogue for their December 2022 issue, Lopez opened up about her marriage to Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez revealed how she and Ben Affleck reconnected following her split with Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking to Vogue, the "Let's Get Loud" singer recounted how she and Affleck started speaking again after she ended her engagement with former Yankees baseball player, A-Rod.

It all started with an email.

Lopez recalled that Affleck had sent her a message after news of her split emerged and he'd broken up with actress Ana de Armas.

Affleck let Lopez know that he'd been asked about her in an interview and gave a "rave" response in return.

From there, the pair began exchanging messages back and forth before eventually meeting in person.

"Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," Lopez told the publication.

"People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

While the "Hustlers" actress acknowledged that getting back with an ex isn't always a good idea, she and Affleck were the exception.

“I don’t know that I recommend this for everybody,” she admitted. “Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently.”

Previous rumors emerged that Lopez had cheated on Rodriguez with Affleck.

Back in May 2021, speculation arose that Affleck and Lopez were in "regular contact by email," since early February 2021, a month before Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement.

Per TMZ, after Lopez flew to the Dominican Republic to film her movie "Shotgun Wedding," Affleck messaged her.

The actor "wrote to tell [Lopez] how beautiful she looked [in photos], and how much he wished he could be down there with her."

The emails were also said to be written with "loving and longing for Jen," which was returned by Lopez, who wrote back to Affleck and told him that he could "own her heart."

Lopez seemed to address the cheating rumors.

"Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too,” Lopez told Vogue.

“All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has.”

Lopez also opened up about how she's working on herself to heal from failed relationships in her past.

"I have to forgive myself for the things that I did that I’m not proud of, the choices that I made that worked against me,” she shared.

“Self-love is really about boundaries. Learning what you’re comfortable with and putting up the boundaries, not being afraid of the consequences.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.