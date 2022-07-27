Rumor That Jada Smith & Marc Anthony Had A Secret Affair Resurfaces As ‘Source’ Reveals New Information

A rumor that Jada Pinkett Smith had an affair with Marc Anthony while married to Will Smith has resurfaced once more as fans question whether or not it's true.

While the rumor is nothing new, it may have just gotten more fuel thanks to an anonymous tip sent into elebrity gossip site Deux Moi.

Did Jada Pinkett Smith and Marc Anthony have an affair?

According to a post by Deux Moi, an anonymous source claimed that they were in "LA for work and had the same driver the entire time."

"He told me his friend was the private driver for an A-list Hollywood couple back in the day," the post read, adding that the "couple has recently been in the spotlight."

The post continued: "When the husband wasn't around, the driver used to drop the wife off to secretly meet a very famous Latin singer at the time."

While Pinkett-Smith or Anthony's names weren't explicitly mentioned in the post, fans immediately speculated that the source was referring to them, especially since the pseudonym used was "Oscar slap."

Will and Jada Smith previously shut down the Marc Anthony affair rumors.

In 2011, the rumors that Pinkett-Smith and Anthony had an affair had gotten so bad that Smith and Pinkett-Smith shut down tabloid rumors that they were ending their then-14-year-marriage over the false reports.

"Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact," the statement read, according to NY Daily News.

However, a source told US Weekly in 2011 that the two never had a full-blown romantic affair but did have an "inappropriately close" friendship.

Pinkett-Smith and Anthony had starred in the 2009 TNT medical drama "Hawthorne," where their characters had been romantically involved in the show. Because of that, rumors started flying that the two had taken their on-screen chemistry, off-screen.

Happy Birthday @jadapsmith ! Remembering this great show Hawthorne with @MarcAnthony . Such a great show and Marc was great in it. Would love to see him do more acting. pic.twitter.com/AXpNqPgEEo — @palabrasdelalma_usa (@Palabrasdelal16) September 19, 2020

"They were a little touchy and like they were in their own little world," a source who worked on the set of the show told US Weekly, adding that the co-stars often hung out alone in Anthony's trailer, and also talked and texted frequently.

Another source also hinted that it may have been the reason Anthony and his then-wife Jennifer Lopez started having problems before they filed for divorce, claiming that Anthony had leaned on Pinkett Smith for support.

"The more distant Marc and Jennifer became, the closer he got to Jada," a family insider said, adding that Pinkett Smith may have "overstepped her bounds" in lending Anthony marital advice and "Jennifer didn't like that."

After Lopez and Anthony announced their divorce, rumors of infidelity followed the former couple, but Anthony denied that he had ever had an affair while married to Lopez.

In an interview with ABC News in September 2011, Anthony put all of the rumors to rest.

"It was a flight attendant. It was the pilot — I heard it was this guy sitting next to me in a rehab in Houston. I've heard it all."

The singer was even asked about the rumors surrounding him and Pinkett Smith, to which he brushed them off as "laughable."

"What bothers me is the effect it has on family, to Will and Jada's circle, and their children, and their relatives, and their loved ones," he said, via Today.

