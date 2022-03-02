5 Things Will And Jada Smith Have Done — And Why People Love Or Hate Them For It

Will and Jada Smith are probably looked at as one of Hollywood's 'IT' couples, despite their rather unconventional marriage, that has been blasted across headlines for quite some time.

The couple has been married for 25 years, but throughout those years, both Will and Jada have been embroiled in some questionable moments, both together and on their own.

Here are the 5 most controversial things Will and Jada Smith have done and why people either love or hate them for it.

1. Will Smith received backlash over his casting as Venus and Serena's father in 'King Richard.'

According to IndieWire, after Will Smith was initially cast to play Richard Williams, tennis coach and Venus and Serena's father, in the 2021 biopic, 'King Richard,' he received some major backlash.

Much of the criticism fell to the fact that Will is much lighter than Venus and Serena's actual father, a problem that was initially pointed out by ports writer Clarence Hill Jr., whose post went viral in which he brought attention to the casting, citing colorism.

"Colorism matters. Love Will Smith but there are other black actors for this role," Hill Jr. wrote.

Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role

Clarence Hill Jr. was backed up for calling out the casting by film writers Valerie Complex, who described the casting as “colorism at work," and George M. Johnson, who also wrote, “Just like Chadwick [Boseman] shouldn’t have played Thurgood Marshall, Will should not play Richard.”

2. Will and Jada's open marriage.

In an interview with GQ back in September 2021, Will Smith confirmed that he and Jada have, with mutual agreement, engaged in sexual relationships outside of their marriage.

The revelation came after the two made headlines in July 2020 after addressing rumors of infidelity during their marriage while on Jada's talk show, 'Red Table Talk.' Will revealed that those who had watched that interview might have believed that Jada was “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships,” before he had "delicately explained" that this was not the case.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will told GQ. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

"Marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody... But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love," he added.

After Will shared the news of he and Jada's marriage, many people on Twitter were quick to react to the revelation, voicing their opinions on the couple.

"The gag is neither Will nor Jada said they had a picture-perfect relationship. Y’all projected that onto them," one user tweeted.

Another user tweeted, "It sounds like Will and Jada are headed for divorce..."

3. Will Smith wanted a "harem of girlfriends" while experiencing a marriage crisis.

Photo: Everett Collection | Shutterstock

While speaking to GQ, Will Smith shared that he had once told his intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, “if he could have anything in the world, he’d want a harem of girlfriends," despite still being married to Jada.

In the midst of a marriage crisis, Will had considered having multiple girlfriends, which would have included celebrities Misty Copeland and Halle Berry.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” Will explained, according to Buzzfeed News. “And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’”

“What [the coach] was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was okay to be me and be who I was,” he added. “It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins.”

Many people were shocked after learning that Will Smith had admitted to that, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

"Unless Jada approved the proposal that document could go straight to the divorce lawyer. Also: Halle and Misty didn’t ask for this today. Also: I am curious on HOW this helps work on intimacy building," one user tweeted.

Another user tweeted, "There is NO EXCUSE for publishing these women's names. But also, that excerpt is dangerously incomplete. Both the writer and the editor, however, should be ashamed. Could have said "some famous women" and left them out of it. They don't deserve this."

4. Jada Pinkett Smith defended Willow Smith after a controversial photo made headlines.

Back when Willow Smith was only 13-years-old, a controversial photo of Willow lying on a bed next to then 20-year-old actor and photographer, Moises Arias, who was shirtless in the photo, went viral online.

Many people thought the photo was highly sexual and wildly inappropriate, especially considering Willow was very much underage and hanging out with someone who wasn't.

Remember when that image of Willow Smith and Moises Arias emerged? Do you remember how hard people went after Jada Pinkett and Will Smith?!

However, Jada didn't share the same sentiment as everyone else, telling TMZ that everyone was blowing the photo way out of proportion.

"Here’s the deal: There was nothing sexual about that picture or that situation,” Pinkett Smith told the news outlet. “You guys are projecting your trash onto it, and you’re acting like covert pedophiles, and that’s not cool.”

Despite the initial backlash, there were some people who were in agreement with Jada, claiming the photo wasn't that big of a deal.

5. Will Smith revealed that he didn't like when Jada cursed or raised her voice at him.

During an episode of Jada's talk show 'Red Table Talk,' back in 2018, Will explained a significant moment "that launched [their] communication," which had taken place at a house party before they got married.

WIll said that they had been playing Pictionary with 20 other people including Will's son Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino, who had been 1 or 2 years old and was sitting on Will's lap.

At one point during the game, Jada cursed in front of everyone and said: "Will, would you shut the f--- up?"

Following her outburst, Will said that the pair had gone into the other room, and 'The Fresh Prince' actor had explained to Jada that based on his upbringing, he didn't wish to be in a relationship that involved the use of profanities or violent language.

Will explained on the show: "I was like, 'Jada, this is the deal. I grew up in a household where I watched my father punch my mother in the face, and I will not create a house, a space, and interaction with a person where there is profanity and violence. If you have to talk to me like that, we can't be together. We're not gonna use any profanity in our interactions, we're not gonna raise our voice, we're not gonna be violent. I can't do it.'"

After the episode aired, many people were in support of Will's decision to confront Jada about cursing and yelling, which they haven't done for the last 20 years.

I saw a quick snippet of how Will Smith says that him and Jada didn't curse at one another when communicating and THAT is dope.



I saw a quick snippet of how Will Smith says that him and Jada didn't curse at one another when communicating and THAT is dope.

I think that's really telling when someone can talk to you calmly without raising their voice, nor resorting to cursing.

