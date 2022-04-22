Will & Jada Smith Rumored To Be Headed For An Ugly Divorce & Reportedly Never Signed A Prenup

Most of the conversation surrounding the Oscars incident involving Will Smith walking on stage during the televised event and slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a "joke" about Jada Pinkett Smith have considerably died down.

Though, now people are hyper-fixating on Jada and Will amid new rumors that the two might be heading towards a rather ugly divorce.

Following the Oscars incident, Will publicly apologized for his actions and was banned from the event for the next ten years. After some time, Jada also issued a statement regarding the slap, posting a simply graphic on Instagram, which read, "This is the season for healing, and I'm here for it."

However, it has been reported that following the altercation, Will and Jada have barely spoken to one another.

Will and Jada Smith are rumored to be on the verge of divorce.

In a statement to Heat Magazine, a source revealed that Will and Jada have not been getting along following the slap. "Ever since the Oscars scandal, the tension between them is palpable. There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now."

The source continued, saying the impending divorce would be incredibly messy. "If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to under California law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt’s] did.”

Do Will and Jada Smith have a prenup?

The couple reportedly does not have a prenuptial agreement, according to comments made by Jada back in 1997.

A year before Jada and Will were supposed to marry, Jada opened up about their prenup, and how Will declined to sign an agreement despite her insisting that she would "sign anything."

"Someone actually had the nerve to ask if I'm signing a prenuptial agreement," she told the Chicago Sun-Times, according to Newsweek. Jada said she found the question humorous and labeled her husband as someone to be "very generous."

"I had to laugh because Will is a very generous guy and we love each other… Actually, I've told Will, 'You can make up any prenuptial agreement you and your accountant want'," she continued. "I'll sign anything. Will is a great human being. He's like, 'Let's not do a prenup'."

Despite the rumor of a looming divorce, Will allegedly doesn't want to go through with it.

"Will obviously doesn’t want that but there is only so much he can take. Will has made no secret of how uncomfortable he feels about Jada sharing every personal detail of their marriage.

"He had so much pressure on him from big studios to sell their movies, and you have to be squeaky clean. This is the last straw and could force him to finally end things.”

Jada and Will's marriage has been the subject of scrutiny in recent weeks.

Reports emerged earlier this month, detailing that Jada hadn't wanted to marry Will in the first place and had "cried while walking down the aisle."

In a resurfaced clip from Jada's show 'Red Table Talk,' the actress talks about her wedding and marriage to Will. In the clip, Jada recalled "crying down the freaking aisle," and that she'd only married Will because she'd been pregnant with Jaden.

“I really didn’t want to get married...I didn’t want a wedding either," Jada said. "I was under so much pressure. Being a young actress, being young and pregnant. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I never wanted to be married.”

Though, this news isn't too surprising since Will himself had said the same thing in an interview with GQ, saying that Jada "never believed in a conventional marriage."

"Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will said. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.